CFO tech updates: Dell Technologies, UBS, Sidetrade and more…

(May 3) Dell Technologies announced it was enhancing its software across its storage portfolio to drive increased intelligence, automation, cyber resiliency and multi-cloud flexibility. Advancements made to Dell PowerStore, PowerMax and PowerFlex will be made available globally in the third quarter of 2022.

(May 4) Sidetrade launched its Data Lake tool, a predictive payment intelligence map tracking global payment trends allowing companies, governments and analysts to make effective decision-making and payment negotiations to help cut down days sales outstanding (DSO)

(May 10) Taulia announced its partnership with EcoVadis to provide ESG ratings for Taulia’s Sustainable Supplier Finance Solution allowing businesses to identify responsible suppliers.

(May 10) Global Shop Solutions launched a new Fast Track ERP Implementation allowing manufactures to see a quicker return on their ERP investment within 120 days or less.

(May 10) SecureAge launched CatchPulse, a malware prevention software that uses advanced AI and multiple cloud-based anti-viral engines to provide real-time protection to prevent organisations being subject to unauthorised applications, processes or scripts from executing.

(May 23) UBS, Boston Consulting Group, LGT, Mitsui O.S.K Lines and Swiss RE announced a partnership to join the NextGen CDR Facility as founding members to scale up carbon removal technologies with verified carbon dioxide removals (CDRs) to be delivered by 2030.

(May 25) Verto, launched its multi-currency global accounts solution to allow companies to receive and send payments across 190 destinations and hold funds in up to 51 currencies.