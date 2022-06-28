CFO tech updates: Nasdaq, KPMG and more…

(June 27) The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and Profit Impact published free-of-charge toolkits to support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises with their sustainability journey.

(June 23) The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) and Grant Thornton released an ESG fraud risk guide to help businesses deal with the increasing pressure around ESG.

(June 16) KPMG UK announced it had teamed up with Alteryx to combine their expertise in developing data strategies and delivering broad digital transformation initiatives to help companies inject automated analytics into business processes.

(June 13) CaixaBank and Microsoft announced they had entered into a joint agreement to promote the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in new financial solutions and work environments in the metaverse through its AI Innovation Lab.

(June 9) FoxTech announced the launch of CyberRisk, a free cyber risk assessment for businesses determining their risk to cyber-attacks, information of exposures and how they can be combatted.

(June 7) Trust Payments announced a multi-year partnership with RiskOps platform Feedzai allowing customers to benefit from an advanced cloud-based risk management platform.

(June 7) Old Mill announced it had acquired Brook Financial, who offer outsourced financial services for businesses including a full back-office finance team function, cashflow management and payroll.

(June 6) OpenPayd announced it had partnered with Yapily to deliver a complete banking and payments ecosystem for businesses in the UK and across Europe using a single API.

(June 2) Nasdaq announced it was set to acquire Metrio, an ESG data collection, analytics and reporting solutions which will be integrated into Nasdaq’s portfolio of IR and ESG services.