CFO tech updates: Kyriba, Sage, Deel, and more…

(September 27) Kyriba announced the launch of Commodities Risk, a new solution helping treasury and risk managers the ability to optimise hedging programs, reduce price risk and minimise bottom-line impacts from FX and interest rate volatility.

(September 26) Intuit announced the launch of QuickBooks Online Advanced in the UK providing customers with enhanced services compared to it’s Online Plus solution, including custom performance tracking, data controls and restoration for growing businesses.

(September 21) Grant Thornton announced a collaboration with KNIME allowing the firm to use KNIME’s analytics platform to build analytical models and perform a broad range of analytics tasks to better its support for clients.

(September 21) ServiceNow launched its Now Platform Tokyo Release to deliver better employee and customer experiences through amplifying intelligence and accelerating value with purpose-built products and solutions.

(September 15) Kyriba announced the launch of AI-Driven Cash Management providing companies with improved cash management and forecasting capabilities.

(September 15) Global payroll and compliance solution Deel announced the launch of Deel Shield and Deel API. Its Shield product offers contractor compliance for businesses looking to build an international team. The Deel API supports partners with reducing admin on overseas hires.

(September 8) Alveo announced the launch of Prime Cloud, a cloud-native release of its core data management system allowing customers access to its scalable end-to-end solution for the sourcing, quality management, distribution and analytics of financial data.

(September 8) Sage announced it had partnered with Square to integrate its point of sale (POS) software. The integration is available in the UK, Ireland and Canada.

(September 7) Apex Group announced it had partnered with Inveniam Capital Partners to use its blockchain technology and operating system to deliver higher-functioning private asset data for more consistent, fully auditable valuations available to clients worldwide.

(September 6) Ripjar announced the launch of AI Risk Profiles, a new addition to its Labyrinth Screening Platform providing financial compliance analysts with a more streamlined experience to generate person and company-specific risk profiles using machine learning, natural language processing and graph analytics to generate person- and company-specific risk profiles.

(September 5) FactSet and Alveo announced they have collaborated their data and data management capabilities to provide Alveo’s customers with integrated solutions of FactSet’s ESG content.