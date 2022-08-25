CFO tech updates: Sage, FloQast, Microsoft, and more…

(August 24) Cross-border payments service provider LianLian Global, and lendtech Uncapped, announced a partnership to provide eCommerce entrepreneurs and online merchants in the UK and US with fast and flexible financing.

(August 16) Sage announced it was acquiring Lockstep to expand the company’s digital network and its offering for small and medium sized businesses. Lockstep provides services that streamline accounting processes, including accounts receivables and accounts payable, as well as enables network connections into more than 40 accounting solutions using its API platform.

(August 3) QuantCube Technology launched Liquefied Natural Gas (LNQ) Commodity Trade Indicator, providing supply-side commodity and energy traders with official data on import and export volumes at least one month in advance.

(August 2) ClearCourse announced it was acquiring jewellery management and point-of-sale (POS) software provider Pursuit Software to broaden its offering of software solutions and integrated payments platform to the retail sector.

(August 1) FloQast announced it had partnered with Microsoft’s Business Applications ISV Connect Program to increase the efficiency and accuracy of the financial close. This means customers can integrate FloQast with their Microsoft environment for optimisation across finance and accounting operations.