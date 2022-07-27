CFO tech updates: Sage, Oracle, Microsoft, GTreasury and more…

(July 27) Apex Group has partnered with AlphaCentrix to enable the delivery of powerful data management solutions to its clients. The group’s implementation of AlphaFuse and AlphaSpring will ensure consistency of processes throughout its business, provide higher levels of automation and deliver greater operational efficiency, alongside an enhanced client experience.

(July 25) IT consultancy Camwood has introduced a Windows 11 Readiness service to provide migration support to businesses still operating on Windows 10, which will no longer be supported by Microsoft from October 2025.

(July 20) Sage and Microsoft announced they would be expanding their partnership to simplify workflows for SMBs. This includes integrating Microsoft Business Products, such as Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams, as embedded services in Sage products and the Sage Digital Network.

(July 19) Oracle launched Oracle Construction Intelligence Cloud Analytics which combines data from the firm’s Smart Construction Platform applications to give users a comprehensive understanding of performance throughout their operations to improve decision-making.

(July 12) GTreasury launched ClearConnect to offer treasurers and CFOs a seamless connectivity suite and workflow that ensures secure connectivity across the financial value chain, access to specialist solutions within the integrated platform and extensions to corporate treasury workflows.

(July 1) OMMAX announced it was opening a new office in London as part of its continued strategic growth trajectory to provide greater services to clients alongside cementing its presence in the UK market.