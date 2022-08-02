close

Risk & Economy

Digital Transformation

Strategy & Operations

    Information

    Strategy & Operations » Financial Reporting » “Further improvement” needed under new climate disclosure rules, FRC says

    “Further improvement” needed under new climate disclosure rules, FRC says

    Companies have “risen to the challenge” of climate-related reporting but must “significantly improve” their narrative and financial reporting, warns UK audit watchdog

    Author Date published August 2, 2022 Categories
    “Further improvement” needed under new climate disclosure rules, FRC says

    The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has urged companies to “significantly improve” the quality of their climate disclosures in a new report.

    In a review of climate-related information provided in companies’ financial reports, the audit watchdog said that premium listed companies had “risen to the challenge” but that “further improvements are needed” in their narrative and financial statement disclosures.

    “It is encouraging that many companies have stepped up their efforts in providing comprehensive and consistent disclosures on climate-related risks and opportunities, as well as the impact of climate on their financial statements, but there is still a lot of room for improvement,” Sarah Rapson, executive director of supervision at the FRC, said.

    In 2021, premium listed companies were required by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to include a statement in their annual financial report, setting out whether they have made disclosures consistent with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations.

    As of April 6, 2022, the UK government has mandated companies with over 500 employees and £500m in turnover to disclose climate-related financial information, in line with the TCFD recommendations.

    In its review of the FCA’s listing rules, the FRC noted a “significant step forwards” in UK-listed companies’ climate-change reporting compared to its thematic review the year before noting the challenges companies have faced around data collection, needing to establish new processes and gathering information from third parties in the company’s value chain.

    The FRC highlighted six areas for companies to improve upon, including providing more granular information about the effect of climate change on different business sectors and geographies, and linking climate-related disclosures to other risk management and governance processes.

    Additionally, the regulator said companies should explain how they have decided which climate-related information should be disclosed and how the effects of different global warming scenarios and their own net-zero commitments may affect the valuation of their assets and liabilities.

    The FCA conducted a qualitative analysis as part of its review and found over 90% of companies self-reported they had made disclosures consistent with the TCFD’s governance and risk management pillars. However, that figure dropped below 90% for the strategy and metrics, and targets pillars.

    Moreover, only 64% of annual financial report reviews included climate change as a principal risk, with a further 19% including it as an emerging risk.

    “We are pleased to see improvements in the completeness and consistency of disclosures with the TCFD framework, but there is clearly more to do,” said Sacha Sadan, director of ESG at the FCA.

    “We are committed to driving higher standards in the financial industry and we also encourage companies to look ahead to the future implementation of reporting standards in development by the International Sustainability Standards Board.”

    Comments are closed.

    More about:

    Join a global community of senior CFO leaders, and access the latest analysis and reports

    Whitepaper

    Related Articles

    Finance community calls on ISSB to standardise "alphabet soup” of non-financial disclosure
    Climate change

    Finance community calls on ISSB to standardise "alphabet soup” of non-finan...

    4d Aoife Morgan
    UK audit reform: Many companies to fall under new scope of PIE criteria
    Financial Reporting

    UK audit reform: Many companies to fall under new scope of PIE criteria

    2w Aoife Morgan
    Companies urged to review annual reports process for future UKSEF filings
    Financial Reporting

    Companies urged to review annual reports process for future UKSEF filings

    2m Aoife Morgan
    ISSB publishes proposals for first set of global sustainability disclosures
    Climate change

    ISSB publishes proposals for first set of global sustainability disclosures

    4m Aoife Morgan
    Corporates “must continue to adapt” to investor demand for ESG data
    Financial Reporting

    Corporates “must continue to adapt” to investor demand for ESG data

    1y Sam Alberti
    Report: ESG activity spikes during pandemic but data challenges remain
    Climate change

    Report: ESG activity spikes during pandemic but data challenges remain

    1y Aoife Morgan
    SECR Reporting – Are you recording and reporting?
    Climate change

    SECR Reporting – Are you recording and reporting?

    3y Martyn Young , Director of ZTP