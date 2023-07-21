Transforming finance through AI: A sneak peek into Taulia’s CFO’s strategy

It may surprise you to learn the CFO of Taulia – a leading fintech and provider of working capital solutions – would not describe himself as a technology expert.

Rene Ho has been leading the finance team at the fintech start-up since 2018 and while he has a keen interest in technology, he leaves the highly technical conversations to the experts.

“My first job was coding a mainframe. The technologies have changed since then. I converse regularly with my CTO, and we have a wonderful conversation but before long, I am definitely out of my depth,” he tells The CFO.

Forming strong relationships with other members of the C-Suite has become a vital necessity for CFOs today, as they juggle numerous responsibilities and attempt to become experts in everything from spend management and ESG, to talent acquisition and digital transformation.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Taulia helps companies access the value tied up in their supply chain by transitioning from inefficient and often manual working capital management practices into technology-led, working capital optimisation strategies.

A network of 3 million businesses, including the likes of Airbus, Nissan and Astra Zeneca, use Taulia’s AI-powered platform, which processes over $5750 billion every year.

Ho’s vision for the future of finance is one where technology and human expertise coexist in harmony. He believes that while automation can significantly speed up processes such as gathering and processing information for credit decisions, the human touch remains essential in the final stages.

“AI can help speed up the process of gathering and processing information for credit decisions, but the final decision is still made by a human,” he says.

Ho’s approach to innovation and resource allocation is one of calculated risk-taking. He believes in allocating resources to new, unproven ideas, provided that the individuals involved understand the range of possible outcomes.

“We restrict access to certain tools and capabilities, and build processes around those who can take action,” Ho explains, ensuring that while technology is leveraged for efficiency, the necessary checks and balances remain in place.

Harnessing AI for fraud detection

With a background in engineering and a keen interest in technology, Ho is uniquely positioned to drive technological advancements at Taulia.

“My background and my interest in technology have helped me implement new technologies and automate processes in my current role as CFO,” Ho reflects.

Taulia’s CFO also sees room for AI within the realm of fraud detection – an area of finance where the technology has been used for some time but could be leveraged more efficiently given better access to data.

“The availability and access to data have significantly improved, which aids in detecting fraudulent behaviour more quickly,” Ho notes.

This improvement is largely due to the digital transformation that has swept across industries, leading to an explosion of data from various sources. This data, when processed and analysed by AI, can reveal patterns and anomalies that might indicate fraudulent activities.

Ho also highlighted the speed at which AI can process this data, a critical factor in fraud detection. The quicker a potential fraud is detected, the faster it can be prevented, minimizing the financial impact on the company and its customers.

But it’s not just about speed and efficiency. Ho’s approach to using AI in fraud detection also focuses on accuracy.

By training AI models on vast amounts of data, the technology can learn to distinguish between legitimate and fraudulent transactions with a high degree of precision. This reduces the likelihood of false positives, ensuring that legitimate transactions are not unnecessarily flagged or blocked.

Safety and security are paramount

Having previously worked for Visa, Rene Ho is no stranger to the importance of risk management, especially in the context of AI and data security.

In an era where data breaches and cyber threats are becoming increasingly common, Ho’s focus on security is not just prudent, but essential.

“While we have been using AI for a while, there are still concerns around security and data, particularly when it comes to maintaining the confidentiality of the organisation,” Ho shares.

Ho’s approach to risk management goes beyond just identifying potential threats. It involves implementing robust security measures and protocols to protect the organisation’s data. This includes everything from securing data storage and transmission to controlling access to sensitive information.

Moreover, Ho is keenly aware of the need for a comprehensive approach to data security. This means not only protecting against external threats but also managing internal risks. For instance, ensuring that employees are adequately trained in data security practices and that access to sensitive data is strictly controlled.

But risk management in the context of AI isn’t just about data security. It also involves ethical considerations.

As AI systems become more complex and their decision-making processes more opaque, there’s a growing need to ensure these systems are making decisions in a way that’s fair, transparent, and accountable. For Ho, this is likely another important aspect of risk management.