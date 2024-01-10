Stellantis bets on cloud to elevate new product offering

Stellantis, a global automaker, has partnered with BlackBerry to introduce the world’s first virtual cockpit platform. This cutting-edge technology, part of the Stellantis Virtual Engineering Workbench (VEW), aims to accelerate the delivery of infotainment technology to customers and alter the way cars are designed and developed.

The virtual cockpit platform developed by Stellantis allows for the creation of realistic virtual versions of car controls and systems. These virtual components behave exactly like their real counterparts, providing an immersive and accurate experience. The main advantage of this technology is that it eliminates the need to modify the main software that runs these systems, significantly reducing the time and effort required for development.

As a result, Stellantis can accelerate its development cycles by up to 100 times. What once took months to achieve can now be accomplished in as little as 24 hours. This speedier development process allows Stellantis to bring new infotainment technologies to market much faster, ensuring that customers have access to the latest innovations.

This drastic reduction in development time enables faster feedback loops and the ability to make real-time changes to optimize the driving experience. By leveraging the power of the cloud, Stellantis can replicate the cockpit experience of specific brands and vehicles, gathering valuable feedback from customers and developers to enhance future infotainment features and applications.

Collaborating with BlackBerry and AWS

To bring the virtual cockpit platform to life, Stellantis partnered with BlackBerry and Amazon Web Services (AWS). BlackBerry’s QNX Hypervisor, a trusted software solution, provides the foundation for the virtual cockpit, while AWS offers the cloud infrastructure necessary to support the platform’s capabilities.

By using the QNX Hypervisor in the cloud, Stellantis can include a high-performance computing (HPC) simulation of the virtual cockpit in a cloud environment. This industry-first platform for mixed-criticality and multi-OS embedded application development ensures seamless integration and compatibility with industry-standard hardware interfaces.

Advantages and Benefits

The adoption of the new platform brings numerous advantages and benefits to Stellantis and its customers, in addition to shortened development times.

With the virtual cockpit platform, Stellantis can create realistic and immersive virtual versions of car controls and systems. These virtual components behave just like their real counterparts, providing an authentic experience for developers and customers alike. This level of realism allows for more accurate testing and feedback, leading to improved design and functionality.

By leveraging the cloud-based capabilities of the virtual cockpit platform, Stellantis can also gather feedback from customers and developers in real time. This instantaneous feedback loop enables the company to make informed decisions and iterate quickly, ensuring that the final product meets the needs and expectations of its target audience.

The virtual cockpit platform also reduces costs and saves time. By eliminating the need to modify the main software that runs the car controls and systems, Stellantis can streamline its development process and allocate resources more efficiently. This reduction in time and effort translates into significant cost savings for the company.

Stellantis aims to deliver personalised experiences to its customers, and the virtual cockpit platform plays a crucial role in achieving this goal. By replicating the cockpit experience of specific brands and vehicles, the company can tailor the infotainment features and applications to meet the preferences and needs of individual customers. This level of personalization enhances the overall driving experience and strengthens customer satisfaction.

A leap towards customer-first innovation

Stellantis’ adoption of the platform represents a significant step towards customer-first innovation in the automotive industry. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and cloud-based solutions, the company can deliver clean, safe, and affordable mobility solutions to its customers.

“Essentially, we’re able to get closer to our customers’ needs through this technology with faster development cycles, faster feedback loops, and quicker delivery of the technology they use and love,” said Yves Bonnefont, CSO at Stellantis. This customer-centric approach ensures that Stellantis stays at the forefront of automotive innovation and continues to meet the evolving demands of its target market.

As Stellantis continues to prioritize software development and innovation, the virtual cockpit platform represents just one piece of the puzzle. The company’s broader strategic plan, known as Dare Forward 2030, aims to make Stellantis a leader in software-driven mobility solutions. With initiatives like STLA Brain, STLA AutoDrive, and STLA SmartCockpit, Stellantis is poised to shape the future of the automotive industry.

What CFOs can learn from Stellantis’ Virtual Cockpit Platform

The adoption of Stellantis’ virtual cockpit platform holds valuable lessons for Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) in the automotive industry and beyond. Here are some key takeaways:

Embrace Digital Transformation: Stellantis’ virtual cockpit platform demonstrates the power of digital transformation in accelerating innovation and improving operational efficiency. CFOs should embrace digital transformation initiatives within their organizations to drive growth, reduce costs, and enhance customer experiences. Invest in Cloud-Based Solutions: The virtual cockpit platform’s utilization of cloud-based technologies highlights the importance of investing in scalable and flexible infrastructure. CFOs should consider the benefits of cloud computing, such as reduced capital expenditure and increased agility, when making strategic technology investments. Prioritize Customer-Centric Innovation: Stellantis’ customer-centric approach to innovation is a valuable lesson for CFOs. By prioritizing the needs and preferences of customers, CFOs can ensure that their organizations deliver products and services that align with market demand, leading to increased customer satisfaction and loyalty. Optimize Resource Allocation:The virtual cockpit platform’s ability to streamline development processes and reduce costs underscores the importance of optimizing resource allocation. CFOs should analyze resource allocation strategies to ensure efficient use of financial and human capital, enabling organizations to achieve their goals more effectively. Foster Collaboration and Partnerships: Stellantis’ collaboration with BlackBerry and AWS demonstrates the value of fostering strategic partnerships to drive innovation. CFOs should actively seek opportunities for collaboration with technology partners and industry experts to leverage their expertise and accelerate the development of new solutions.

Subscribe to get your daily business insights

Share