Sign in to continue reading

Register for free to become a member and enjoy access to all CFO content.

Member benefits:

  • Unlimited access to all content
  • Join a global community of finance leaders
  • Exclusive invites to Roundtables, Webinars and Workshops
  • Access to industry benchmarks and reports

Register below, or sign-in if already a member

Register for free Sign in

close

Risk & Economy

Digital Transformation

Strategy & Operations

CFO Executive Dialogue October 2023

Advertise with us

    Information

    Digital Transformation » Technology » Uber’s profitable turnaround – what can we learn from the ride-hailing giant?

    Uber’s profitable turnaround – what can we learn from the ride-hailing giant?

    Uber's journey from consistent losses to its first operational profit is a testament to strategic financial leadership. As CFO Nelson Chai prepares to exit, we explore the financial strategies that led to this turnaround

    Author Date published August 21, 2023 Categories
    Uber’s profitable turnaround – what can we learn from the ride-hailing giant?

    On August 1, Uber reported its first operating profit.

    And yet, its CFO Nelson Chai plans to leave the business in January 2024.

    Chai, who joined Uber as CFO in 2018, helped to lead Uber to its first profit of $326 million (pre-tax) during the second quarter of 2023, according to a statement on its second-quarter results.

    This is a sharp turnaround from the $713 million operating loss suffered in 2022.

    Historically, Uber’s financials have been challenging. From 2016 to early 2023, the company reported nearly $30 billion in operating losses. Yet, Chai’s recent statement highlights the company’s resilience

    “The unique power of the Uber platform and the team’s relentless focus on profitable growth was on full display in Q2, with record profitability and over $1 billion of quarterly free cash flow,” said Nelson Chai, CFO.

    “I’m incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made, and Uber is well positioned to drive tremendous value for shareholders in the coming years.”

    The business has posted a quarterly net profit four times before, but those results were on the back of investment gains that outweighed losses in its operations.

    Looking under the hood

    Uber’s statement also revealed revenue rose 14% to $9.23 billion. Its gross bookings— otherwise known as the total value of transactions on its app—grew 16% to $33.60 billion.

    Bookings are indicative of consumer demand, while revenue refers to Uber’s cut from it. Uber projected gross bookings between $34 billion and $35 billion in the current quarter.

    The business is also forecasting an adjusted EBITDA of $1.025 billion from $975. With projections for even higher gross bookings in the upcoming quarter, Uber’s financial health seems promising.

    Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company’s move to profitability, as well as its quarterly free cash flow of more than $1 billion, reflected “disciplined execution, record audience and strong engagement.”

    Driving profits: Uber’s blueprint

    Rose Punkunus, who was Uber’s CFO between 2013 and 2017, said many former employees had been waiting for this moment for “a long time.”

    “It takes a village,” she wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

    “There is no one thing that is going to make a business profitable at this scale. Every team has a part to play, and finance teams need to be embedded with every team to ensure the right metrics are shared in a timely way for the best decisions.”

    Diversification seems to be at the core of Uber’s success over the years. Punkunus recounts how in 2014, one of the only engineers she had working on toll and tax calculation was pulled to start working on to the then-nascent Uber Eats.

    Uber Eats

    “At the time it seemed crazy,” she said, as the team were unable to get toll calculations right which was causing several support issues.  “Fast forward to today, Uber Eats is an obvious decision, and kudos to the team on the advertising execution these past few quarters,” she said.

    The use of automotive tools and the speed at which the company has adopted new digital solutions has also helped propel Uber forward.

    Punkunus notes most companies do a monthly (or quarterly) review of CAC and P&L, following which resources are reallocated.

    “Getting the data for weekly P&Ls and making spend approval decisions quickly was a huge investment early on,” she said. “The company also invested heavily in growth analytics, marketplace, and procurement to get visibility and make decisions faster.”

    Riding through red: Navigating losses

    For most companies, operating at a loss for nearly 14 years would be a death knell. However, Uber’s access to capital and its strategic cost-cutting measures, especially during the pandemic, has been its saving grace.

    The company’s agility in pivoting to food delivery during the pandemic and shedding non-core businesses showcases its adaptability.

    Yet, challenges persist. Price wars, especially with competitors like Lyft, continue to impact Uber’s growth. However, the company’s strategic expansion into in-app advertising and disciplined spending strategies signal a brighter financial future.

    Was this article helpful?

    Comments are closed.

    Join a global community of senior CFO leaders, and access the latest analysis and reports

    Whitepaper

    Related Articles

    Rethinking currency risk management amid $22.52bn FX headwinds
    Business Recovery

    Rethinking currency risk management amid $22.52bn FX headwinds

    1m Rajeeb Gurung
    UK CFOs tackle twin titans: Inflation and interest rates
    Business Recovery

    UK CFOs tackle twin titans: Inflation and interest rates

    1m The CFO
    Strategic leadership: the key to CFOs navigating banking volatility?
    Banking

    Strategic leadership: the key to CFOs navigating banking volatility?

    5m Siyamtanda Capa
    UK’s Chancellor announces moves to promote business investment and deal with labour shortages
    Business Recovery

    UK’s Chancellor announces moves to promote business investment and deal wit...

    5m Liz Salecka
    Overcoming the risks of personal guarantees
    Business Recovery

    Overcoming the risks of personal guarantees

    6m Todd Davison
    How CFOs can prepare, tackle, and mitigate supply chain risk
    Business Recovery

    How CFOs can prepare, tackle, and mitigate supply chain risk

    7m Siyamtanda Capa
    CFOs should be alert to employees seeking second incomes
    Business Recovery

    CFOs should be alert to employees seeking second incomes

    7m Siyamtanda Capa
    How should CFOs navigate new challenges in 2023?
    Business Recovery

    How should CFOs navigate new challenges in 2023?

    8m Liz Salecka