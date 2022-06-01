CFO Notebook: Mohit Daswani, CFO at ThoughtSpot on all things SaaS

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) businesses witnessed significant growth amid the pandemic with the shift to remote working and an overhaul of companies’ technology stacks. However, the question investors are now asking is will SaaS companies be able to maintain their momentum in a post-pandemic world?

Remaining relevant as consumer habits change is something Mohit Daswani, CFO at ThoughtSpot, knows a thing or two about having previously worked at payment giants Square and PayPal.

In the first instalment of our CFO Notebook series, we spoke with Daswani on the secrets to running a successful SaaS company, including how to build sustainable growth and the importance of maintaining investor relations as ThoughtSpot prepares for its initial public offering (IPO).