On May 25, the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will mark its sixth anniversary. The sweeping data-privacy law has reshaped how companies handle personal data, ushering in an era of heightened consumer rights and stringent regulatory oversight. Yet for chief financial officers (CFOs) and their finance teams, GDPR’s impact has been a costly exercise in compliance.

The price of playing by the rules has been exorbitant. Some deep-pocketed firms have forked out over €10m annually to upgrade IT systems and protocols to meet GDPR’s requirements around data access, correction, deletion and portability. Smaller outfits have been forced to divert resources away from growth initiatives.

On average, companies targeting EU markets have seen profits shrink by 8% and sales dip by 2% as GDPR’s compliance burden weighs on performance.

Weighing compliance

But the costs of non-compliance are even steeper.

In just its first year, nearly 150,000 complaints flooded regulators’ inboxes, revealing that a data-rights-aware public was keeping watchful eyes on corporate practice. For transgressors, a new era of open-wallet enforcement dawned: in 2021 Amazon was slapped with a record €746m fine for GDPR shortcomings. The e-commerce behemoth is appealing—but for CFOs, such headline-grabbing penalties underscore the financial jeopardy of cutting corners.

Not that adhering to the law’s spirit is easy.

New systems and processes have been bolted onto legacy IT architectures. Compliant data handling now requires meticulous documentation, from obtaining consent for analytics to monitoring intra-company transfers. Vast troves of personal data must be traceable, redactable and portable on request.

Despite GDPR’s teething troubles, though, its positive impact is increasingly evident. Companies have upgraded data-protection practices, from secure document archiving to enhanced privacy controls for customers. Buttressed by board-level data-protection officers, a new culture of data ethics is taking root.

Walking the tightrope

For CFOs, managing GDPR’s monetary and operational impacts has been a delicate balancing act.

Beyond devoting capital to compliance costs, they must factor regulatory risk into decision-making, work closely with legal and IT counterparts, and develop metrics for measuring GDPR’s bottom-line effects.

As data-privacy lapses can inflict severe reputational and financial damage, ensuring robust compliance is both a risk-mitigation strategy and a crucial investment in customer trust.

Allocating resources for compliance initiatives

Implementing GDPR-mandated systems and processes is a major undertaking requiring substantial capital outlays. CFOs must judiciously allocate funds for compliance priorities like overhauling data architectures, automating consent management, training personnel and hiring data-protection officers. Carefully balancing compliance spending against other corporate needs is essential.

Collaborating with IT, legal and other departments

GDPR compliance is an enterprise-wide effort transcending the finance function. CFOs must work closely with IT teams to build out data infrastructures, implement security controls and enable consumer privacy rights. Coordinating with legal experts is vital for interpreting GDPR’s nuanced provisions and monitoring regulatory changes. Interdepartmental governance bodies can help harmonise data-handling policies and practices.

Measuring and reporting on compliance costs and impacts

What gets measured gets managed. To quantify GDPR’s financial toll, CFOs need robust metrics capturing compliance expenditure, operational disruptions, revenue impacts from constrained data usage, and costs incurred from fines or lawsuits. Translating such data into standardised reporting frameworks allows corporate boards to assess GDPR’s return on investment and benchmark performance against industry peers.

Beyond financials, GDPR’s less quantifiable impacts—like bolstered consumer confidence and brand equity—should be tracked through instruments like customer surveys and social-media sentiment analysis. These insights can inform better risk calculations when investing in enhanced privacy safeguards.

Could a review be on the cards?

As the law’s first comprehensive review nears in 2025, some hope for a reprieve from GDPR’s most nettlesome requirements. But a rollback looks unlikely. If anything, European data-privacy rules may be tightened further as techlash sentiments persist.

Policymakers may tighten rules around areas like artificial intelligence (AI), which GDPR’s framers could scarcely have foreseen. Automated decision-making systems that lack human oversight could face stricter guardrails. Tougher restrictions on digital advertising practices like micro-targeting may also materialise as public discomfort with surveillance capitalism grows.

Meanwhile, GDPR’s quasi-extraterritorial enforcement has raised questions about its limits. The EU is expected to press other major jurisdictions to adopt interoperable data-protection regimes through instruments like data-sharing agreements. Building regulatory consistency would create a more level playing field for global firms. The rise of data ethics and responsible data governance Compliance is ultimately about more than checking boxes. Corporate leaders increasingly recognise that becoming sustainable data stewards requires proactively embracing data ethics as a competitive advantage and corporate value. Appointing chief ethics officers, clearly articulating ethical AI principles and enshrining data rights in corporate charters are emerging best practices. Responsible data governance is particularly vital as generative AI systems like ChatGPT disrupt digital business models. Addressing risks like proprietary data leaks, discriminatory outputs and deepfakes will necessitate new governance frameworks balancing innovation against privacy and safety. Preparing for a data-driven future while respecting privacy In the years ahead, companies’ data utilisation capabilities will become pivotal differentiators. From Internet-of-Things sensor networks to predictive analytics, deriving insights from data reserves will create new revenue streams. But responsible value extraction requires robust privacy-by-design architectures capable of pseudonymising data, enforcing purpose limitations and enabling consumer opt-outs. Emerging technologies like confidential computing and homomorphic encryption could allow data processing on encrypted information, minimising privacy risks. But realising their transformative potential hinges on enterprise-wide reskilling around disciplines like machine learning, robotic process automation and data lineage tracking. For CFOs, adequately funding such next-generation data management capabilities is both an opportunity and an obligation. Balancing data’s revenue-generating potential against GDPR’s stringent privacy requirements demands careful recalibration of risk appetites and investment priorities. One thing is clear: in the age of ambient computing, future-proofing against GDPR’s intensifying demands will be an existential corporate priority.

Share

Was this article helpful? Yes No