    Banking » Fintech » Bloom & Wild Turns to NetSuite to drive budding growth

    Bloom & Wild Turns to NetSuite to drive budding growth

    NetSuite helps Europe's biggest online flower company consolidate finances, unify data, and scale its global business

    April 17, 2024

    Bloom & Wild, the pioneering UK-based online flower delivery service known for creating letterbox flowers, has adopted Oracle NetSuite to enhance its financial operations and support its expanding international presence.

    Announced today at SuiteConnect London, this strategic move comes as Bloom & Wild aims to streamline its business processes and boost profitability amidst rapid growth.

    Since its inception in 2013, Bloom & Wild has transformed into a £120 million venture, extending its reach into eight countries. The company’s recent expansions into France and the Netherlands through acquisitions of bloomon and Bergamotte highlight its ascent in the European market.

    However, the diversity of local accounting tools previously used by Bloom & Wild hindered efficiency and obscured a unified view of its finances.

    Sophia Meadows, Vice President of Finance at Bloom & Wild, emphasised the benefits of transitioning to a unified system.

    “NetSuite offers the robust, integrated system we need, facilitating enhanced collaboration across our teams. With real-time access to consolidated data, we are now poised to make quicker, more informed decisions,” Meadows explained.

    NetSuite’s comprehensive suite has enabled Bloom & Wild to automate financial reporting, refine forecasting accuracy, and handle tax reporting more effectively across its subsidiaries. Integration with its warehouse management system has also streamlined inventory handling, leading to improved shipment and fulfillment operations.

    “Bloom & Wild’s rapid expansion positions it to leverage the growing direct-to-consumer commerce trend and the flourishing flower and gifting market. With NetSuite, they have real-time visibility and a scalable platform that will support their trajectory toward sustainable growth,” said Nicky Tozer, SVP of EMEA at Oracle NetSuite.

    Bloom & Wild’s adoption of NetSuite marks a significant step in its mission to simplify the flower delivery process, making the joy of giving and receiving flowers easier and more efficient for customers worldwide.

    The CFO sat down with Sophia Meadows last year to chat about Bloom & Wild’s growth plans. Read the full interview here

