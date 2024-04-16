The innovator’s dilemma: How CFOs can drive transformation safely

In today’s breakneck digital age, the ability to innovate is essential for any business looking to maintain its competitive edge. However, the path of the trailblazer is fraught with risks that must be carefully navigated.

As stewards of organisational resources, CFOs find themselves caught between the imperative to drive innovation and their mandate to mitigate unnecessary financial exposure.

Avoiding stagnation requires embracing change, but ill-conceived digital initiatives can prove costly drains on capital with little return on investment. So how can financial leaders chart a course that fuels continuous transformation without careening off the rails?

Steve Paul, deputy CFO at Equals Money says one of the first things financial leaders should consider when adopting new technologies is whether they can measure the impact it will have on their business.

“It doesn’t have to be monetary, but if it gives you efficiency, visibility, or certainty, these can have measurable tangible impacts on your top and bottom line,” Paul says.

Foster a Culture of Intelligent Risk-Taking

Innovation rarely emerges from rigidly hierarchical, risk-averse environments. While fiscal responsibility is paramount, CFOs must create a workplace atmosphere that celebrates bold thinking and encourages prudent risk-taking across teams.

“Lead by example, openly sharing the lessons extracted from projects that have both succeeded and failed. Invest in upskilling initiatives that empower employees to confidently experiment with emerging technologies,” says Paul.

By fostering a growth mindset guided by clearly defined innovation goals, you’ll prime your organisation to stay ahead of the digital curve.

Harness Data to Pinpoint Opportunities

In the digital era, data is a priceless corporate asset that too few organisations fully leverage. Cutting-edge analytics and data mining can reveal powerful insights about customers, operational inefficiencies, emerging markets, and countless other areas ripe for innovation.

However, unearthing those nuggets of predictive intelligence requires arming your teams with the latest data capture, visualisation, and analysis tools.

As CFOs contemplate new technology investments, meticulously evaluate solutions based on their ability to deliver game-changing informational advantages that open new strategic vistas.

“Does it tell you something you didn’t know before about your customers, your employees, your suppliers, and their behaviour? What could you do with that information?” Paul says.

“Often, businesses lack critical insight on their key drivers, and understanding those can open up new opportunities.”

Deploy with Accountability and Adoption in Mind

Even the most brilliant digital initiative will fail to gain traction without meticulous implementation planning and unwavering leadership support. Before greenlighting major digital overhauls, ensure you have a concrete strategy for demonstrating value through well-defined metrics tailored to your unique organisational context.

“Adoption is key,” says Paul “The latest tech trend may seem like a great investment but if your internal team fail to adopt the new practice, you won’t achieve the return.”

Appoint cross-functional owners obsessively focused on optimising technology adoption and return on investment. Frequently reevaluate priorities and designs based on user feedback and observed frictions. Sustained accountability, continual refinement and robust change management are essential for transformative initiatives.

The Cutting Edge Cuts Both Ways

For organisations mired in legacy systems and processes, the allure of seemingly transformative technologies can inspire tendencies toward overzealous, unfocused investment. While rote aversion to change is unwise in today’s climate, expensive digital overhauls demand rigorous vetting to ensure solutions align with core business objectives.

The role of the CFO is to judiciously separate marketing hype from legitimately promising innovations customised to your company’s nuanced needs. Approach the latest tech fads and trends with a healthy mixture of optimism and pragmatic scrutiny.

“Innovative technology, particularly in the finance space, can transform the way you do business, but it’s important to avoid being lured in by solutions that don’t support your business’s individual needs,” says Paul.

The cutting edge cuts both ways – undisciplined digital transformation can inflict as many self-inflicted wounds as it stanches.

By fostering a climate of intelligent risk-taking, leveraging data to pinpoint opportunities, meticulously planning for accountability and adoption, and dispassionately evaluating the latest technology developments through a fiscal responsibility lens, CFOs can steer their organisations toward continuous digital evolution without running them aground.

