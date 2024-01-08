Do CFOs really need to be AI experts?

In the relentless rush towards digital omnipotence, the corporate world seems to have developed a singular obsession with artificial intelligence (AI), often portraying it as a panacea for every business challenge.

Headlines are awash with the notion that every C-suite executive, especially CFOs, must become versed in the arcane arts of AI to lead effectively. Yet, this narrative overshadows a more pragmatic and strategic approach: not every leader needs to be an AI savant.

Instead, the real power lies in recognizing and harnessing the specialized talents of those who are. As CFOs navigate this AI-imbued era, it is perhaps time for a recalibration of expectations.

Where the hype began?

The rapid integration of AI into various sectors has prompted a crucial debate: Should CFOs transform into AI experts, or is there a more strategic route available?

Insights from a Gartner survey reveal a notable trend – while a majority of finance leaders are gearing up for AI integration, only a fraction have actually employed it.

This disparity is not a call for CFOs to plunge into the depths of AI technology but rather to appreciate its breadth and strategic implications. Understanding AI’s capabilities, limitations, and impact on business models is vital.

However, delving into the intricate mechanics may not be the most efficient use of a CFO’s time and resources.

Mastery in collaboration, not just technology

The evolving role of CFOs should not be confined to becoming technocrats of AI but should expand to becoming strategic orchestrators within their organizations.

This involves identifying and collaborating with the right internal and external AI experts, such as CTOs, CIOs, and Heads of IT. These professionals possess the deep technical expertise necessary to understand, implement, and troubleshoot AI technologies.

The key for CFOs is to develop a robust understanding of AI’s business applications and communicate these needs effectively to the technical teams. This includes setting clear goals, understanding the potential ROI of AI projects, and managing the ethical considerations and risks associated with AI implementation.

By strengthening this bridge between finance and technology, CFOs can ensure that AI is leveraged effectively and aligned with the company’s strategic objectives.

Moreover, they can champion a culture of innovation and continuous learning within their teams, encouraging finance professionals to become fluent in AI’s implications and opportunities, without necessarily delving into the technical complexities.

Collaboration as the key to AI success

The journey of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) serves as a prime example of successful AI integration through collaboration.

Premal Parekh, former CFO/FD and head of Transformation & Investments, shed light on their approach to AI adoption in 2023. They focused on aligning business processes with technological advancements and reducing time spent on routine tasks, which often bog down finance teams.

This was not a unilateral move but a concerted effort in close coordination with the IT department and various business units. They embarked on a series of workshops, training sessions, and pilot projects to understand the nuances of AI and its applicability to their specific functions.

By doing so, they were able to identify key areas where AI could deliver immediate value, such as predictive analytics for market trends and automation of repetitive financial processes.

The key takeaway from LSEG’s experience is the emphasis on planning, open communication, and gradual implementation.

Navigating AI terrain with collaborative leadership

As AI continues to advance and reshape industries, the imperative for CFOs is to evolve from traditional finance roles into dynamic leaders who can effectively navigate in 2024.

The focus should shift from a frenzied race to internalise every nuance of AI to a more nuanced strategy of collaboration and delegation, enabling CFOs to lead with insight and influence rather than an unnecessary and burdensome technical expertise.

Really, CFOs need to become linchpins that connect their organisation’s AI vision with practical implementation, ensuring that AI initiatives are driven by business value, ethical considerations, and a deep understanding of the company’s long-term goals.

CFOs who excel in this role will not only drive efficiency and innovation within their organisations but also play a crucial part in shaping the future business landscape.

They will be the ones who harness the power of AI not just as a tool for automation, but as a strategic asset that can provide comprehensive insights, drive decision-making, and unlock new opportunities for growth and competitiveness.

