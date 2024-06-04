Understanding the PCAOB's stricter quality control rules

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) has recently adopted new rules that are set to tighten the reins on audit quality controls.

This move is poised to have a significant impact on audit firms and the finance teams they work with, including CFOs.

The PCAOB’s decision to enhance the controls guiding audit firms is a response to the need for more robust audit effectiveness. The newly approved rule mandates audit firms to annually report on the efficacy of their quality control systems to the PCAOB.

This shift from existing rules requires firms to not only design elaborate processes but also to ensure their operability, with firm leadership personally certifying the effectiveness of these systems.

Audit firms will now have to assess risks associated with quality controls, such as the accuracy of performance metrics, and design procedures to mitigate these risks. This change is significant as it moves beyond the mere design of processes to a focus on tangible results and accountability.

Impact on Finance Teams and CFOs

With audit firms required to report on their policies and procedures, CFOs must be prepared for a more transparent and rigorous audit process.

Although firms are not mandated to report these details to their clients’ audit committees, proactive CFOs may seek to obtain such reports to ensure their own compliance and preparedness.

The requirement for firms auditing more than 100 companies annually to include an independent person on their governance board will likely lead to increased scrutiny and potentially higher standards of audit quality. This could translate into more rigorous demands on finance teams to provide detailed and accurate financial information.

Looking Ahead

The PCAOB’s new rules, pending approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), are set to take effect on December 15, 2025. This timeline provides a window for audit firms and finance teams to adapt to the upcoming changes.

It is crucial for CFOs to stay informed and work closely with their audit firms to understand how these changes will affect their operations and reporting.

Share

Was this article helpful? Yes No