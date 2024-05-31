PwC to become first reseller of OpenAI

PwC has secured a landmark agreement to become the largest customer and first reseller of OpenAI‘s enterprise-focused ChatGPT product, a development that promises to redefine the way businesses leverage cutting-edge AI capabilities.

Generative AI, a technology that has captivated the corporate world with its ability to produce human-like text, images, and even code, has rapidly evolved from a niche curiosity to a critical tool for businesses seeking to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and drive innovation.

As the technology matures, forward-thinking organisations have recognised the potential of integrating generative AI into their core processes.

In April 2023, PwC announced a bold $1 billion investment over three years to expand and scale its capabilities in the realm of generative AI. This strategic move underscores the firm’s commitment to staying at the forefront of this transformative technology, and the partnership with OpenAI is the latest manifestation of this ambitious plan.

Unlocking the Power of ChatGPT Enterprise

At the heart of the PwC-OpenAI alliance is the deployment of ChatGPT Enterprise, OpenAI’s business-focused version of its popular generative AI chatbot.

By integrating this cutting-edge tool, PwC aims to empower its 75,000 US and 26,000 UK employees, as well as its extensive client base, to harness the power of generative AI in a wide range of applications.

One of the key drivers behind PwC’s embrace of ChatGPT Enterprise is the potential for significant productivity and efficiency gains. The firm has already witnessed a 20-40% increase in productivity among employees using its internally developed ChatPwC tool, which is built on OpenAI’s GPT-4 model.

With the added capabilities of ChatGPT Enterprise, PwC expects to further streamline a variety of tasks, from reviewing tax returns and generating proposal responses to developing software and creating reports and dashboards.

Empowering Clients with Cutting-Edge AI

The partnership with OpenAI not only benefits PwC’s internal operations but also extends its reach to a vast network of clients.

By becoming the first reseller of ChatGPT Enterprise, PwC can now offer its clients direct access to this powerful AI tool, enabling them to harness the technology’s transformative capabilities across a diverse range of industries and use cases.

Recognising the importance of equipping its workforce with the necessary skills to thrive in the age of generative AI, PwC has implemented a comprehensive training program to ensure its employees are well-versed in the latest AI tools and techniques.

As the use of generative AI becomes more pervasive in the enterprise, PwC has also taken a proactive approach in addressing the ethical implications of this technology. The firm has established robust governance frameworks and guidelines to ensure the responsible and ethical deployment of AI solutions, prioritising transparency, data privacy, and the mitigation of potential biases.

Share

Was this article helpful? Yes No