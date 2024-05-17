We’ve all been there, travelling for work and attempted to pay for something with a company card only to have it declined. Or had to submit a receipt and had it rejected by the company’s expense policy because it wasn’t itemised. These pain points are all too common for employees when the expense management system doesn’t work.

For finance teams, the challenges can be even greater.

Manual expense processing can lead to wasted time and money, ineffective compliance due to increased risk of fraud and human error, difficulties in analysing costs and gaining visibility, and ultimately poor business decisions due to inaccurate data. These issues can all be solved with the right automated expense management tool, but finding the right one for your organisation can be a complex undertaking.

The proliferation of expense management apps and new fintech startups in the market makes it difficult to cut through the noise and identify the solution that best fits your business needs. With so many options available, the selection process requires a strategic and well-planned approach to ensure you invest in a platform that will drive efficiency, enhance compliance, and provide the analytics and insights you need to optimise spend.

Assessing Your Expense Management Needs and Goals

The first step in finding the right expense management software is to conduct an internal assessment and clearly define your organisation’s needs and goals. Involve key stakeholders from the outset, as they will provide a more rounded perspective and help you consider all the important aspects.

Start by evaluating your current expense management processes and identifying the pain points. Consider factors such as:

How do your employees typically incur expenses? Do they use company-issued cards or personal cards for reimbursement?

What challenges do your employees face when submitting expense reports?

If you’re re-evaluating your current software, what features are missing or underutilised?

How do you currently allocate funds between departments, and what visibility do you have into spending patterns?

Clearly differentiate between “must-have” features and “nice-to-have” features, as this will help you prioritise your requirements and evaluate potential solutions more effectively.

Defining Your Project Parameters

Once you have a clear understanding of your needs, the next step is to consider the key parameters that will shape your expense management software selection:

Budget: While an automated expense management solution may require a short-term financial investment, it will ultimately help you reduce costs over the medium to long term, including the hidden costs associated with business travel. Consider the potential return on investment (ROI) when determining your budget.

Technological Capacity: Assess your existing technological infrastructure and any constraints or limitations you may have. Ensure that your IT department is involved from the start, as they can provide valuable insights into the feasibility of integrating the new expense management system with your current software ecosystem.

Timeline: Determine how quickly you need to implement the new expense management solution. This will help you evaluate the onboarding process and support offered by potential vendors, as a smooth and timely implementation is crucial for user adoption and realising the benefits of the new system.

Assembling Your Project Committee

Engaging a diverse project committee is essential to the success of your expense management software selection. Involve stakeholders from key departments, such as IT, Finance, Accounting, HR, and any other relevant teams. This cross-functional collaboration will provide you with a more comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities a new expense management platform presents.

The project committee should be responsible for the following tasks:

Defining the selection criteria and evaluating potential vendors

Participating in software demos and providing feedback on user experience

Assessing the integration capabilities and data security measures of the solutions

Ensuring the selected platform aligns with your organisation’s policies and compliance requirements

By involving a range of stakeholders, you can make a more informed decision that addresses the needs of all the end-users and maximises the impact of the new expense management system.

Evaluating Expense Management Software Providers

With your needs, goals, and project parameters clearly defined, you can now begin the process of evaluating potential expense management software providers. Start by compiling a list of vendors that offer the core features you require, and then delve deeper into the following areas:

Functionality

Is entering and approving expenses fast and easy to do?

Does the tool support expense report compliance across multiple locations and jurisdictions?

Are employees notified of policy violations in real-time?

Can receipts be easily scanned and submitted through the platform?

What are the data and reporting capabilities of the solution?

Usability

Is the mobile app designed to meet the needs of your employees?

Is the tool available for different mobile devices and operating systems?

Can the look and feel of the application be customised to your brand?

In what languages is the tool available?

Are automated control functions and approval workflows available?

Integrations

Can the expense management tool integrate with your existing ERP, HR, and other critical systems?

Are credit card transactions and e-invoices seamlessly integrated?

Can the solution accommodate integrations with other third-party solutions as needed?

Are updated exchange rates automatically available for cross-border expenses?

Thoroughly evaluate each provider’s capabilities, user experience, and integration potential to ensure you select a solution that aligns with your organisation’s unique requirements.

Prioritising the Reimbursement Process

One of the critical factors to consider when choosing an expense management platform is its ability to streamline the reimbursement process. Delayed or inefficient reimbursements can have a significant impact on employee satisfaction, morale, and retention.

Your chosen expense management software should have robust expense tracking and receipt scanning capabilities to effectively manage expenses and ensure timely reimbursements. Employees should find it easy to submit their receipts, and the platform should provide them with reminders to ensure a speedy reimbursement cycle.

Additionally, the software should offer automated approval workflows and integrations with your accounting systems to further optimise the reimbursement process. By prioritising this aspect of the expense management solution, you can improve employee satisfaction, enhance compliance, and gain better visibility into your organisation’s spending patterns.

Ensuring a Positive User Experience

While the functional capabilities of the expense management software are crucial, the user experience is equally important for driving widespread adoption and engagement. After all, the success of your new platform largely depends on how easily and willingly your employees embrace it.

When evaluating potential solutions, pay close attention to the following user experience factors:

Ease of Use: The software should be intuitive and user-friendly, minimising the learning curve for employees and encouraging consistent usage.

The software should be intuitive and user-friendly, minimising the learning curve for employees and encouraging consistent usage. Accessibility: Ensure the platform is accessible across various devices and operating systems, allowing employees to submit expenses and manage their travel on the go.

Ensure the platform is accessible across various devices and operating systems, allowing employees to submit expenses and manage their travel on the go. Customisation: The ability to tailor the software’s look and feel to your brand can enhance employee buy-in and satisfaction.

The ability to tailor the software’s look and feel to your brand can enhance employee buy-in and satisfaction. Automated Workflows: Features like automated receipt scanning, policy violation alerts, and streamlined approval processes can significantly improve the employee experience.

By prioritising the user experience, you can drive higher adoption rates, increase productivity, and foster a positive perception of the expense management system among your employees.

Ensuring Data Security and Compliance

Expense management software typically handles a significant amount of sensitive data, including employee information, financial transactions, and confidential company records. As such, it is crucial to ensure that the solution you choose has robust data security measures in place and adheres to all relevant compliance regulations.

When evaluating potential vendors, consider the following data security and compliance factors:

Data Encryption: Verify that the software employs strong encryption protocols to protect sensitive information during storage and transmission.

Verify that the software employs strong encryption protocols to protect sensitive information during storage and transmission. Access Controls: Ensure the platform offers granular user access controls, allowing you to manage permissions and restrict access to sensitive data based on employee roles and responsibilities.

Ensure the platform offers granular user access controls, allowing you to manage permissions and restrict access to sensitive data based on employee roles and responsibilities. Regulatory Compliance: Confirm that the expense management solution complies with industry-specific regulations, such as GDPR, PCI-DSS, or SOX, depending on your organisation’s requirements.

Confirm that the expense management solution complies with industry-specific regulations, such as GDPR, PCI-DSS, or SOX, depending on your organisation’s requirements. Audit Trails: Look for a platform that provides detailed audit logs, enabling you to track all changes and activities within the system.

By prioritising data security and compliance, you can safeguard your organisation’s sensitive information, mitigate the risk of data breaches, and maintain regulatory adherence.

Optimising the Expense Management Workflow

One of the primary benefits of implementing a robust expense management solution is the ability to streamline and automate various aspects of the expense reporting and approval process. When evaluating potential platforms, focus on the following workflow optimisation features:

Automated Policy Enforcement

Ensure the software can enforce your organisation’s expense policies in real-time, flagging any violations or non-compliant expenses before they are approved. This helps reduce the risk of fraud and improves overall compliance.

Customisable Approval Workflows

Look for a platform that allows you to configure and automate your expense approval processes, ensuring they align with your organisational structure and decision-making hierarchies.

Seamless Reporting and Analytics

The expense management software should provide comprehensive reporting and analytics capabilities, enabling you to gain valuable insights into your organisation’s spending patterns, identify cost-saving opportunities, and make data-driven decisions.

Integration with Accounting Systems

Ensure the platform can integrate with your existing accounting software, ERP systems, and other critical business applications, facilitating a smooth flow of financial data and streamlining the month-end close process.

By optimising the expense management workflow, you can drive efficiency, enhance compliance, and empower your finance team to focus on strategic initiatives rather than manual data processing.

Evaluating Vendor Support and Onboarding

The quality of the vendor’s customer support and the onboarding process can have a significant impact on the long-term success of your expense management software implementation. When assessing potential providers, consider the following factors:

Customer Support

Is 24/7 customer support available through multiple channels (email, chat, phone)?

Are there any additional costs associated with support calls or technical assistance?

Does the vendor provide comprehensive training materials and resources to help your team get up to speed?

Can the vendor offer language support if your organisation operates in multiple regions?

What do existing customer reviews say about the vendor’s responsiveness and quality of support?

Onboarding and Implementation

How long does the typical onboarding and implementation process take?

Does the vendor offer a dedicated project manager to guide you through the implementation?

Can the platform be customised to match your organisation’s branding and workflows?

What level of support is provided during the initial rollout and ongoing use of the software?

By prioritising vendor support and a smooth onboarding experience, you can ensure a successful adoption of the new expense management system and maximise the long-term benefits for your organisation.

Conclusion: Selecting the Right Expense Management Solution

Choosing the right expense management software for your business is a critical decision that can have a significant impact on your organisation’s efficiency, compliance, and financial visibility. By following a structured, multi-step approach that involves key stakeholders, defining clear requirements, and thoroughly evaluating potential vendors, you can invest in a solution that meets your unique needs and drives tangible business value.

Remember, the success of your expense management platform ultimately depends on its ability to streamline processes, enhance the user experience, and provide the analytics and insights your finance team needs to make informed decisions. Take the time to carefully assess your options, prioritise your requirements, and partner with a vendor that can deliver a comprehensive, user-friendly, and secure expense management solution.

