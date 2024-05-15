close

    Automation » Is AI really a double edged sword for finance?

    Is AI really a double edged sword for finance?

    Date published May 15, 2024

    Recent data from the ACCA reveals that 66% of UK finance professionals are optimistic about AI, viewing it as a tool to add value to their roles by reducing mundane, data-heavy tasks.

    This optimism is bolstered by the desire for more training, with 71% of respondents keen to understand and integrate AI into their work.

    However, this enthusiasm is tempered by significant concerns. Job displacement, extended qualification paths, and the ethical implications of AI, such as privacy and security risks, loom large.

    With 42% of finance professionals worried about the impact of AI on their roles, CFOs must strike a delicate balance between leveraging AI for efficiency and addressing these valid apprehensions?.

    Hybrid Working: A New Norm with Challenges

    Hybrid working has become the preferred model for UK finance professionals, with 64% of respondents adopting this flexible approach.

    While this trend promises improved productivity and work-life balance, it also presents challenges in team collaboration and cultural integration. Notably, 49% of respondents find team collaboration harder under hybrid working conditions?.

    CFOs need to foster an environment where hybrid working can thrive without compromising on team cohesion and productivity. This involves creating robust communication channels, regular team engagements, and leveraging technology to bridge the gaps.

    A Pressure Cooker for Retention

    The cost of living crisis continues to dominate concerns among finance professionals. While nearly half of UK respondents express satisfaction with their salaries, the pressure to retain talent is intensifying.

    Alarmingly, 49% believe the best way to improve their pay is to leave their current organization?.

    This retention challenge demands a multifaceted approach from CFOs. Competitive remuneration is crucial, but so are non-monetary benefits such as career development opportunities, mental health support, and a positive workplace culture. Addressing these areas can significantly enhance employee satisfaction and loyalty.

    Mental Health: An Ongoing Priority

    Work-related stress and mental health issues remain prevalent, with 55% of UK respondents citing that their mental health suffers due to work pressures.

    The demand for more support from employers is evident, with 38% of respondents wanting better mental health resources?.

    For CFOs, promoting mental health in the workplace is not just a moral imperative but a strategic one. Implementing comprehensive mental health programs, encouraging open discussions about well-being, and ensuring manageable workloads can create a healthier, more productive workforce.

    Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI): More Than a Buzzword

    EDI is a critical factor for job satisfaction and retention. A strong diversity and inclusivity culture is important for 64% of UK finance professionals when choosing an employer. Despite positive scores, there is still work to be done, particularly in addressing socio-economic barriers and ensuring equitable opportunities for all employees?.

    CFOs must lead by example, fostering an inclusive environment that values diversity in all its forms. This includes revising hiring practices, providing diversity training, and ensuring equal opportunities for advancement.

    Leading Through Change

    As CFOs navigate these evolving trends, the role requires a blend of strategic foresight and empathetic leadership.

    Embracing AI while mitigating its risks, optimizing hybrid working models, addressing the cost of living pressures, supporting mental health, and championing diversity are not just challenges but opportunities to redefine the finance profession.

    The future of finance is being written now.

