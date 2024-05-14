Shell, the oil and gas giant, has been involved in a controversy involving the registration of so-called ‘phantom’ carbon credits.

These credits, tied to CO2 removal, were reported to be double-counted, leading to confusion and concern among Canada’s largest oil sands companies.

The controversy centers around Shell’s Quest carbon capture facility in Alberta, Canada, which, under a provincial subsidy scheme, registered carbon credits amounting to double the actual volume of emissions avoided between 2015 and 2021.

This scheme, which was reduced and then terminated in 2022, resulted in the registration of 5.7 million credits without corresponding CO2 reductions.

The incident raises serious questions about the integrity of carbon capture technologies and the market incentives created to support them, casting new doubts on a system crucial for mitigating greenhouse gas emissions.

The Alberta Subsidy Scheme and Its Implications

The subsidy scheme in Alberta, designed to encourage the carbon capture industry, inadvertently led to the creation of a dubious market for carbon credits.

By allowing Shell’s Quest facility to claim credits for double the emissions they actually avoided, the scheme facilitated the registration of millions of credits that did not represent genuine CO2 reductions.

This generous crediting support, unique to the Quest project and operational before the end of 2015, was eventually scaled back as the carbon price increased, and finally phased out in 2022. The implications of this are far-reaching, undermining the credibility of carbon capture as a viable climate solution.

It highlights the potential for systemic abuse when market incentives are not aligned with environmental objectives.

The Role of Oversight and Shell’s Response

The oversight of carbon credit markets is critical to ensure their integrity and effectiveness in combating climate change.

In the case of Shell’s phantom credits, the lack of stringent oversight mechanisms allowed for the exploitation of the subsidy scheme.

Shell’s response to the controversy has been to emphasize the importance of carbon capture in decarbonizing industries and to defend the market incentives as necessary for realizing the technology’s potential.

The company stated that the additional credits were utilized to meet its own environmental obligations within Alberta and were not sold externally by Shell. This response, however, does not fully address the concerns raised by environmental groups and market watchers.

Keith Stewart of Greenpeace Canada condemned the practice of double-counting credits, asserting that such actions exacerbate climate change. Alberta’s environment ministry, meanwhile, maintains that the scheme did not lead to increased emissions by industrial polluters.

Impact on the Carbon Credit Market and Investor Trust

The controversy involving Shell’s carbon credits has dealt a significant blow to the credibility of the carbon credit market. Investors, who are integral to the functioning and growth of this market, have been left questioning the reliability of carbon credits as a tool for offsetting emissions.

The incident has exposed vulnerabilities in the market’s regulatory framework, highlighting the need for more robust verification and monitoring processes. It has also underscored the importance of transparency and accountability in the trading of carbon credits.

The trust of investors is paramount, and any hint of impropriety can lead to a loss of confidence, potentially stalling the progress of climate finance.

Lessons for CFOs

CFOs must ensure that their companies’ environmental strategies are not only financially sound but also ethically robust and transparent. This involves due diligence in environmental reporting and a proactive approach to understanding the intricacies of carbon markets.

The controversy also highlights the importance of aligning financial incentives with genuine environmental benefits, avoiding the pitfalls of schemes that may lead to reputational damage and financial risk.

CFOs have a pivotal role in driving their companies towards sustainable practices that withstand scrutiny and contribute to the broader goal of emissions reduction.

This article has been amended since first publication to clarify that Shell itself did not sell any of the ‘phantom’ credits, as originally stated.

