How EY upskills in the age of AI and sustainability

This understanding drives EY’s strategic emphasis on developing key competencies within their workforce, particularly in areas such as technology, artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and sustainability. This dedication ensures that EY professionals stay ahead of industry trends and meet the increasingly sophisticated demands of their clients.

Çilingir emphasises the importance of upskilling in technical areas that are becoming indispensable. “Technology skills are one of the most important ones,” she notes, highlighting the necessity for AI and data analytics capabilities. This focus is not just about keeping pace but leading the charge in a world where data is king.

Moreover, sustainability skills have become a core part of EY’s training initiatives, reflecting the firm’s commitment to environmental stewardship—a demand that is becoming ever more prominent among clients. “It’s a very important subject, and we’re upskilling all our people on sustainability skills,” Çilingir adds, underlining the need for professionals who can navigate and lead in the greening global economy.

One of the most innovative aspects of EY’s approach to professional development is the EY Badges program. This initiative allows employees to earn badges for skills development in specific areas. Goodhew elaborates on the significance of the program: “We have issued over 37,000 innovation-related badges, including in domains such as artificial intelligence and intelligent automation, to help equip our people with the right skills.” The badges not only signify competency but also encourage a culture of continuous learning and achievement.

The incentive to earn these badges goes beyond personal accomplishment. “Once you do the learning, it’s not enough for a badge,” Çilingir explains. “You also need to have experience about that topic. So you need to go on an engagement or work on a specific project which would need that skill to be put to use.” This requirement ensures that the skills are practical and immediately applicable, enhancing the firm’s service capabilities in real-world scenarios.

In a sense, the EY Badges program serves a dual purpose: it is a tool for personal advancement and a strategic asset in the firm’s broader push towards future-proofing its business against technological shifts and the demands for sustainable practices. It illustrates a profound understanding that in the face of rapid technological advancements and shifting regulatory landscapes, continuous learning is not just beneficial—it is imperative for survival and success in the competitive field of professional services.

Integrating sustainable practices

EY’s commitment to sustainability is not just a nod to trending global concerns but a deeply integrated approach to reshaping how the firm operates and advises its clients. This commitment extends beyond superficial measures, aiming to fundamentally align EY’s business practices with the growing demand for environmental responsibility and sustainable development.

Çilingir, speaking to the dual aspects of sustainability skills within EY, highlights the comprehensive approach the firm takes: “First of all, staying on top of sustainability topics at an overall level is quite important to work next to our clients and direct them in the right direction, in the right path. But in addition to that, there are some specific sustainability projects needing to get more in-depth.” This statement underlines the firm’s strategy to not only keep abreast of general sustainability trends but also develop deep, actionable expertise in specific areas.

The efforts to deepen sustainability skills are particularly tailored under the assurance services, where there is a significant push to upskill staff technically. “We have different types of learning for different types of populations actually,” Çilingir explains. This tailored learning approach ensures that all levels of personnel, from new recruits to seasoned auditors, are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to advise clients effectively and responsibly.

Moreover, the integration of sustainability into EY’s service offerings is not just about enhancing their market competitiveness but also about leading by example. The firm’s proactive stance on sustainability demonstrates a recognition of its potential impact on global business practices and the environment, making it a key player in pushing the corporate world towards greener solutions.

Technology as a backbone of service delivery

The Big Four firm has strategically positioned technology at the core of its service delivery, transforming the way the firm engages with its clients and manages internal processes. This technology-centric approach not only enhances efficiency but also ensures that EY remains at the cutting edge of the professional services industry.