What's next for the EU's capital markets union?
By providing a cohesive regulatory framework and fostering innovation, the CMU has the potential to transform Europe's financial landscape.
Europe is at a critical juncture, facing a decline in its competitiveness on the global stage. As European elections approach and a new European Commission prepares to take office, it is crucial to define a fresh policy agenda that will ensure the vibrancy and competitiveness of the European Union (EU) in the coming years. One key aspect of this policy approach is the development of the EU’s capital markets union (CMU). This article will explore the latest updates on the CMU and its potential impact on Europe’s financial landscape.
The concept of a capital markets union was introduced by the European Commission to address the fragmentation and inefficiencies in Europe’s capital markets. Before the creation of the European Single Market, European corporates accounted for only 5% of global initial public offerings (IPOs). However, with the establishment of the Single Market in the 1990s, this figure soared to 20%, indicating the positive impact of market harmonisation.
In recent years, however, European IPOs have experienced a decline, with European corporates representing only around 7% of global IPOs. This decline raises concerns about Europe’s competitiveness and the need for further integration and development of the capital markets.
To address the challenges and potential of Europe’s capital markets, the European Commission has published an action plan for the CMU. The plan consists of 33 initiatives across six chapters, aiming to create a cohesive regulatory framework that mobilises capital in Europe and enhances the efficiency and resilience of the financial services industry.
The CMU action plan represents a significant step towards creating a more integrated and efficient capital market in Europe. By simplifying regulations, removing barriers, promoting sustainable finance, and supporting innovation, the CMU aims to unlock the full potential of Europe’s capital markets.
However, its successful implementation will require collaboration, coordination, and a commitment to overcome challenges. With the right policies and a collective effort, Europe can revitalise its capital markets and regain its competitiveness on the global stage.