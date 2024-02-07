close

Risk & Economy

Digital Transformation

Strategy & Operations

CFO Executive Dialogue October 2023

Advertise with us

    Information

    ESG » Bp’s profits have halved – can they really become a sustainable oil provider?

    Bp's profits have halved - can they really become a sustainable oil provider?

    BP faces criticism and challenges in its journey towards sustainability, amidst financial decisions favouring shareholders.

    Author Date published February 7, 2024 Categories
    Bp’s profits have halved – can they really become a sustainable oil provider?

    On February 12, 2020, BP’s then CEO Bernard Looney announced the company’s ambition to become a sustainable business.

    The oil giant would aim to for net zero by 2050. But over the last few years there has been growing pressure from shareholders to abandon it’s green commitments and increase production of fossil fuels

    Today (February 6), BP reported profits halved last year to nearly $14bn (£11bn); they were better than expected after weaker oil and gas market prices caused revenues to slump across the industry.

    In a statement, BP said it would return more cash to investors with $3.5 billion of share buybacks over the first half of this year, and at least $14 billion over the next two years.

    The move prompted criticism from campaigners who said the money would be better spent on investing in the green transition.

    Although the company beat expectations, its full-year profits were down sharply compared with 2022, when soaring global energy market prices helped BP to a full-year profit of $28bn.

    BP’s Sustainability Strategy

    Despite criticism, BP has maintained its commitment to transforming from an integrated oil company to an energy company.

    In 2017, BP made a strategic move towards renewable energy by acquiring a 43% stake in Lightsource, a leading developer of solar power and battery storage.

    This acquisition marked a significant shift in BP’s business model, signaling its commitment to transition away from fossil fuels. By 2019, BP had increased its stake in Lightsource to almost 50%, further solidifying its position in the renewable energy sector.

    Lightsource BP has since developed 8.4GW of solar power capacity and has more than 55GW of projects in the pipeline.

    But it was in 2020 when it made it’s concrete commitment to net zero. The company has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 35% from 1990 levels by 2030.

    To achieve this goal, BP has been improving its legislative and institutional environment to promote the renewable sector. The company has initiated renewable energy projects with multilateral and bilateral groups, as well as the private sector.

    BP’s new CEO, Murray Auchincloss, has pledged to continue this strategy, stating that the company is “committed to growing long-term valuefor our shareholders.”

    The Challenges Ahead

    While BP’s commitment to sustainability is clear, the company faces significant challenges. The tension between the need for profitability and the ethical considerations of environmental impact is a major hurdle.

    Additionally, the company must navigate the expectations of shareholders, some of whom prioritize immediate financial returns over long-term sustainability.

    Recently, BP has faced pressure from activist hedge fund Bluebell Capital Partners, which argues that BP’s strategy has depressed its share price and presumes a drastic decline in oil and gas demand, which they consider unrealistic.

    Furthermore, BP’s transition to a more sustainable business model requires significant investment in new technologies and infrastructure. This is a costly endeavor, and it remains to be seen whether BP’s current financial strategy can support this transition.

    The company’s decision to prioritize shareholders over investing in the green transition has been criticized, with some arguing that this short-term focus could hinder BP’s long-term sustainability goals.

    Subscribe to get your daily business insights

    Share
    Was this article helpful?

    Comments are closed.

    Join a global community of senior CFO leaders, and access the latest analysis and reports

    Whitepaper

    Related Articles

    Utilising financial forecasting and modelling to navigate energy costs
    ESG

    Utilising financial forecasting and modelling to navigate energy costs

    2w The CFO
    Axa Climate's Legrix de la Salle on why CFOs must be a catalyst in the climate era
    Climate change

    Axa Climate's Legrix de la Salle on why CFOs must be a catalyst in the clim...

    2m Rachael King
    Budweiser forges ahead with decarbonisation of its value chain
    CSR

    Budweiser forges ahead with decarbonisation of its value chain

    2m The CFO
    CFOs should take a greater role in policing greenwashing
    Climate change

    CFOs should take a greater role in policing greenwashing

    2m The CFO
    Will CFOs become CVOs in 2024?
    CSR

    Will CFOs become CVOs in 2024?

    2m The CFO
    Driving electric: tackling the true cost of sustainability
    Climate change

    Driving electric: tackling the true cost of sustainability

    2m Osman Boyner
    The trends for CFOs to watch in 2024
    Automation

    The trends for CFOs to watch in 2024

    2m Peter Spence
    WATCH: How can finance leaders champion ESG & CSR compliance while fortifying financial systems?
    CSR

    WATCH: How can finance leaders champion ESG & CSR compliance while fortifyi...

    2m The CFO