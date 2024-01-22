Cashflow tops concerns for business leaders, PwC survey finds

C-Suite leaders are constantly faced with the challenge of steering their companies towards growth and profitability. PwC’s 27th Annual Global CEO Survey provides a comprehensive analysis of the current trends and challenges that CEOs are grappling with, offering valuable insights into the strategies that are driving successful businesses today.

One of the key findings from the survey is the critical role of cash flow forecasting in business planning.

“Cash flow planning is essential: you need cash in the bank to pay your bills. Staying on top of your cash flow will help you see if you’re going to run out of money – and when – so you can prepare ahead of time.” This highlights the importance of accurate financial forecasting and modelling in ensuring business sustainability, says PwC’s Senior Manager, Jenni Chance.

Understanding the new economic era

The survey reveals that 45% of global CEOs recognise the world has entered a new economic era, necessitating significant business model reinvention. This recognition highlights the importance of adapting to the changing landscape to remain competitive.

While the survey highlights CEOs’ optimism about global economic growth prospects, it also reveals concerns about long-term business viability. 38% of CEOs are optimistic about global economic growth over the next 12 months, a significant increase from 18% in the previous year. This reflects a growing confidence in the global economy and a reduced apprehension about macroeconomic challenges.

However, despite the positive outlook, 45% of CEOs express concerns about the viability of their businesses in the next decade without significant reinvention. This indicates a heightened awareness among CEOs about the need for fundamental changes to ensure long-term sustainability. Smaller companies, in particular, face greater risk, with 56% of CEOs leading businesses generating less than $100 million in annual revenue believing their businesses will only be viable for 10 years or less if they continue on their current path.

In this context, effective cash flow management emerges as a critical factor in driving business growth.

Cash flow, the lifeblood of any organization, plays a pivotal role in determining its growth trajectory. It encompasses the inflow and outflow of cash, including revenue generation, expenses, and investments.

Optimal cash flow management enables organisations to make informed investment decisions. CEOs who recognise the importance of cash flow are better equipped to allocate resources strategically, ensuring that investments align with long-term growth objectives. By closely monitoring cash flow, businesses can seize new opportunities and navigate economic uncertainties more effectively.

Cash flow as a key indicator of financial health

Monitoring cash flow provides valuable insights into the financial health of an organization. A positive cash flow indicates that the company is generating more cash than it is spending, highlighting its ability to meet financial obligations and invest in growth initiatives. Conversely, negative cash flow can indicate potential liquidity issues and the need for immediate corrective measures.

Effective cash flow management also facilitates innovation and adaptation to changing market dynamics. CEOs who prioritise cash flow are more likely to invest in research and development, technological advancements, and talent acquisition. These strategic investments enable organizations to stay ahead of the curve, driving innovation and maintaining a competitive edge.

In fact, 70% of CEOs believe that Generative AI will significantly change the way their companies create, deliver, and capture value in the next three years. However, while CEOs are optimistic about the potential of technology, they also recognise the need for workforce upskilling to fully leverage its benefits. 69% of CEOs believe that implementing Generative AI will require significant upskilling within their organisations.

Climate change and sustainability

The survey also sheds light on CEOs’ attitudes towards climate change and the importance of sustainability. CEOs are increasingly recognizing climate change as a disruptor that requires them to shift the way they create, deliver, and capture value. Almost one-third of CEOs expect climate change to have a significant impact on their organisations in the next three years, up from less than one-quarter in the past five years.

CEOs are taking steps to address climate change and sustainability within their organizations. 76% have initiated or completed measures to improve energy efficiency, while 58% have made progress in innovating new climate-friendly products, services, or technologies. Despite these efforts, there are still challenges to overcome, such as incorporating climate risk into financial planning and adapting to physical climate risk

