How to ensure your finance migration project runs smoothly

You have taken the plunge and decided to migrate your finance systems. You have picked a supplier, you have built a business case, the ink is drying on the contract and it’s all systems go.

What are you supposed to do now? This guide will help.

Create a successful project

Good project management is key to a successful migration project. Here’s five key tips to help you get your thoughts in order.

1. Build out a clear timeline

This will ensure you keep things realistic, and boosts transparency. This also gives you a strong baseline to fall back on when needed.

2. Get key stakeholders involved to increase buy in

It’s important to keep the conversation going, so bringing in senior leadership and have them promote the migration as hard as they can. Key stakeholders, such as the people who’ll be using the new system are also invaluable.

3. Evaluate your old data

Can you close any ongoing transactions? Are there old accounts that can be removed? This is the time to do it. Consider your historical data too, how will that migrate over safely?

4. Review your system architecture

The key to a smooth migration is ensuring you have a clear map of how everything is connected, and how things can be done efficiently. For example, does your new software have an open API so it can integrate with your existing systems?

5. Get your security credentials in order

Your finance team handle some of the most sensitive data imaginable. Preparing a strong protocol system will keep things protected should the worst happen.

Test, test, test

Testing will make your implementation as smooth as possible, as you can iron out any kinks before they become a huge issue.

There are two main types of testing at this stage.

Configuration testing is where we check that data has been imported correctly and all your workflows act as you’d expect them to. They can often be performed with a structured script or demo data.

Functionality testing is when you figure out how your processes will run through the system. This is a great time to involve the entire team and have them use the system as they would in the real world. That will help build buy-in.

Ask yourself the following

Can you access the data you need easily?

Are reports easy to generate?

Is it accessible to those who need it?

Is it a flexible system?

Does it complete all necessary tasks for day-to-day finance management?

Switchover

Once you’re happy that everything is in order, it’s now time to start switching over. Set a target switchover date. This should leave you time for training, installation and include a buffer for any issues.

You’ll also need to figure out what data you need to keep and move across during the process. This includes:

Chart of accounts

Clients and vendors

Accounts

Invoices and bills

Staff data and payroll history

Inventory item records

Once you’ve done this, make sure to back up all this data, just in case something goes wrong during import. This will minimise the risk of losing key data and keep things clean for the move.

Finally, you’ll want to make sure you’re keeping your old software running for a while. That means you can be certain that your new software runs independently and won’t harm your existing processes.

Integrations

Third party services can revolutionise your finance function, but to get the most out of them you need to make sure they integrate with your core systems. This is where your implementation partner should be able to help you. Ideally, implementing an API (that’s an application programming interface) will be factored in, as this will allow multiple systems to talk to each other, with a singular stream of data.

Making the most of it

How do you make sure you get a return on your investment as fast as possible? There are a few ways to go about this:

Team onboarding

You can have the greatest system in the world, if no one on your team wants to use it then it’s useless. Find software champions among your employees who will help bring others on board. Train them up, and then get them actively involved in the roll out.

You may also need to put together a quick guide to the new product, with a real emphasis on the benefits they’ll get.

Ongoing partner support

A good implementation partner will support you even after the product is installed. They want you to get the most out of your system, as it reflects well on them. Look for any official onboarding materials or get in touch with your account manager for support.

Regular reviews

What worked well at installation might not work well a year later. Roll out is an ongoing process and will need to be adjusted based on how your employees are using the software. Regular reviews and tests will help you adjust.

Final thoughts

With a strong plan in place and a proactive approach, migrating your finance systems can be a painless process. Leave legacy solutions in the past where they belong and make your implementation as seamless as possible.

Find out how MHR can transform your finance function. Download our full Migration without the Migraine guide today.

Subscribe to get your daily business insights

Share