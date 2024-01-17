Preparing for retirement: CFO succession

As CFOs approach the later stages of their careers, it becomes crucial to have a well-thought-out retirement plan in place.

Retirement planning not only ensures a smooth transition but also safeguards the financial future of both the CFO and the company.

Developing potential Successors

Succession planning is a fundamental aspect of CFO retirement preparation. Identifying and grooming potential successors early on is vital to ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities.

While recruiting for finance positions, CFOs should keep succession planning in mind and look for individuals who exhibit the potential to become future CFOs. Although not every employee will rise to the executive level, developing employees at various levels will create a pool of talent that can contribute to the company’s success.

Moreover, accelerating the development of newer finance employees allows the current CFO to focus on strategic initiatives and higher-level tasks.

It is important to understand the ambitions and aspirations of employees and have open conversations about their career paths. By taking the time to understand their goals, CFOs can identify potential successors or individuals who can recommend suitable candidates for the CFO role.

This approach fosters a culture of growth and development within the finance team and ensures that the succession planning process is fair and transparent.

Rotating your team

To build a versatile finance team, CFOs should consider rotating team members through different roles and responsibilities. By exposing individuals to different areas of finance, they can develop a broader skill set and gain a deeper understanding of the organization’s financial operations.

This practice also helps mitigate the risk of relying heavily on specific individuals with narrow expertise. CFOs should encourage their team members to take on cross-functional projects and collaborate with other departments, allowing them to develop a holistic perspective of the business.

In addition to rotating within the finance function, CFOs should also emphasize the importance of developing skills beyond finance. Today’s CFOs need to possess a wide range of competencies, including corporate strategy and proficiency in finance-related technology.

By encouraging team members to expand their skill set beyond traditional finance roles, CFOs can create a finance team that is adaptable and capable of driving strategic initiatives throughout the organisation.

Assessing internal and external candidates

When it comes to filling the CFO position, CFOs should carefully consider both internal and external candidates. While promoting from within is often preferred, it is essential to have a backup plan in case suitable internal candidates are not available. CFOs should aim to identify at least two potential successors for the CFO role to ensure a robust talent pipeline.

In cases where internal candidates are not viable, external hiring can bring fresh perspectives and experiences to the organization.

The recruitment process for a new CFO should involve a collaborative effort between the audit committee, CEO, and the outgoing CFO. Recommendations from the outgoing CFO can be valuable in identifying potential candidates, but the selection process should be driven by the audit committee and CEO.

During the interview process, candidates should have the opportunity to engage with the outgoing CFO to gain insights into day-to-day responsibilities, the working relationship with the CEO, and critical issues within the organisation. This open and transparent discussion fosters a smooth transition and sets the stage for a successful CFO succession.

Managing the transition

The transition period between the outgoing CFO and the successor is a critical phase that requires careful planning and coordination. To facilitate a smooth handover, it is essential to establish a clear timeline and allocate sufficient time for knowledge transfer and acclimation.

Ideally, there should be an overlap of at least three to six months to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the role and responsibilities.

During the transition period, it is important for the incoming CFO to familiarize themselves with key stakeholders, such as investors, analysts, and members of the board. This involves participating in investor conferences and building relationships with external parties.

If the incoming CFO is already known in the industry, the transition may be smoother as they can leverage their existing network and reputation. However, if the incoming CFO is relatively unknown, additional efforts may be required to introduce them to external stakeholders and establish credibility.

In addition to external stakeholders, the incoming CFO should also focus on building strong relationships with the finance team and other key departments within the organisation.

This includes regular communication and collaboration to ensure a seamless integration into the existing finance function. The outgoing CFO plays a crucial role during this period by providing guidance, support, and mentorship to the successor.

Ensuring a secure retirement

While planning for retirement, CFOs must also address their personal financial situation to ensure a secure and comfortable retirement.

This involves assessing current savings, setting realistic retirement goals, and developing a comprehensive financial plan. CFOs should consider engaging financial advisors or wealth management professionals to assist with retirement planning and investment strategies.

One of the key considerations for CFOs is managing their expenses and maintaining a sustainable lifestyle during retirement. It is important to analyse and budget for essential expenses, such as housing, healthcare, and daily living costs.

CFOs should also take into account potential healthcare expenses, as retiree health benefits are becoming less common.

To maximise retirement savings, CFOs should explore tax-efficient investment vehicles, such as individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and employer-sponsored retirement plans.

It is essential to review and update investment portfolios regularly to ensure they align with long-term retirement goals. Diversification and risk management are crucial aspects of investment planning, especially as CFOs approach retirement age.

CFOs should also consider their legacy and estate planning. This involves creating a comprehensive estate plan, including wills, trusts, and powers of attorney, to ensure the smooth transfer of assets and minimise tax liabilities. Engaging legal professionals specializing in estate planning can provide invaluable guidance and support in this process.

Health care and social security

Healthcare costs and potential reductions in Social Security payments are significant concerns for individuals approaching retirement. CFOs should carefully evaluate their healthcare options and consider purchasing private health insurance coverage if employer-provided coverage is not available. It is crucial to understand the costs associated with healthcare and include them in the overall retirement budget.

Social security is another important aspect of retirement planning. CFOs should familiarise themselves with the eligibility criteria, benefit calculations, and potential changes to the Social Security system.

Proactive monitoring of policy changes and engaging with financial advisors can help CFOs optimise their Social Security benefits and incorporate them into their retirement income strategy.

Reassessing the retirement plan

Retirement planning is not a one-time event but an ongoing process that requires regular reassessment and adjustment.

As CFOs progress through their careers and approach retirement, various factors can impact their financial situation and retirement goals. Changes in the business landscape, such as industry shifts or economic fluctuations, can necessitate modifications to retirement plans.

Internal factors, such as changes in career aspirations or unexpected life events, may also require adjustments to retirement plans.

CFOs should proactively review and update their retirement plan to align with evolving goals and circumstances. Engaging with financial advisors and wealth management professionals on a regular basis can provide valuable insights and guidance in navigating these changes.

Soft skills and personal growth

While technical expertise is essential for CFOs, developing soft skills and fostering personal growth is equally important. Successful CFOs possess strong leadership, communication, and collaboration skills, enabling them to effectively interact with stakeholders and drive organisational success.

As retirement approaches, CFOs should invest in personal development activities, such as executive education programs or leadership coaching, to enhance these skills.

Maintaining intellectual engagement and staying connected to the finance industry can also contribute to a fulfilling retirement.

CFOs can consider opportunities for board memberships, consulting engagements, or speaking engagements to share their expertise and remain active in the field. Balancing structured and unstructured activities in retirement allows CFOs to enjoy the benefits of both a well-deserved break and continued professional growth.

Communicating retirement plans

Transparent communication is key throughout the CFO retirement planning process. CFOs should maintain open lines of communication with the CEO, board members, and other key stakeholders to ensure alignment and support.

Early communication of retirement plans allows for adequate succession planning and minimizes disruptions within the organisation.

Externally, CFOs should communicate retirement plans to investors, analysts, and other external parties to manage expectations and maintain stakeholder confidence. Public companies may need to issue press releases or make regulatory filings to disclose CFO retirement plans in a timely and transparent manner.

Establishing a legacy

CFOs have the opportunity to leave a lasting legacy within their organisations. By focusing on the stewardship of accurate financial reporting and serving as valuable partners to the business, CFOs can contribute to the long-term success and sustainability of the company.

CFOs should strive to be remembered for their integrity, financial acumen, and ability to drive positive change.

Mentoring and developing future finance leaders is also an important aspect of establishing a legacy. By sharing knowledge and experiences, CFOs can inspire and empower the next generation of finance professionals.

Creating a culture of continuous learning and development ensures a strong pipeline of talent and contributes to the overall success of the finance function.

How to embrace retirement?

Retirement planning is a multifaceted process that requires careful consideration of personal and professional aspects. CFOs should start early by developing potential successors and nurturing a versatile finance team. Assessing internal and external candidates ensures a robust talent pipeline for the CFO role. Managing the transition period involves clear communication and knowledge transfer.

Personal financial planning, including healthcare and Social Security considerations, is essential for a secure retirement. Continually reassessing retirement plans and investing in personal growth contribute to a fulfilling retirement journey.

Transparent communication and establishing a legacy are important for a successful transition. By embracing retirement with confidence and embracing new opportunities, CFOs can enjoy a rewarding and purposeful post-career life.

Subscribe to get your daily business insights

Share