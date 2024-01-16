close

CFO Executive Dialogue October 2023

    BMW's CFO announces a 'tipping point' in the company's transition to electric vehicles

    This shift, part of a broader industry trend, presents both financial challenges and opportunities for an industry battling the clock and regulators look to ban fossil fuel reliant cars by 2030.

    BMW’s CFO, Walter Mertl, has revealed that the sales growth of the company is now predominantly driven by electric vehicles (EVs).

    According to Mertl, BMW achieved a 15% sales share in all-electric vehicles in 2023, with the aim of increasing this to 33% by 2026. To support this goal, BMW is launching six new models in its “Neue Klasse” EV-only line.

    This shift highlights the changing preferences of consumers, as well as BMW’s successful transition towards electrification.

    The executive’s comments, first reported by Reuters, come as European automakers increasingly prioritise EV sales growth ahead of two 2035 bans on fossil fuel reliant cars in the UK and on the continent.

    Factors driving the popularity of EVs

    Several factors contribute to the growing popularity of electric vehicles. Technological advancements have significantly improved the performance and range of EVs, addressing concerns about their practicality and convenience.

    Additionally, the charging infrastructure has expanded, alleviating range anxiety and making electric vehicles more accessible and appealing to potential buyers.

    Another significant factor is the reduction in operating costs associated with owning an electric vehicle. As battery technology advancements bring costs down, EVs are becoming more affordable, especially with the potential savings on fuel and maintenance.

    Governments also offer financial incentives such as tax rebates and subsidies, making electric vehicles an economically attractive choice for many.

    Challenges and opportunities

    While BMW’s CFO’s statement paints an optimistic picture for the future of electric vehicles, there are still challenges to overcome.

    One critical challenge is the expansion and improvement of the charging infrastructure to meet the growing demand. A robust and widespread charging network is essential to ensure the convenience and viability of electric vehicles.

    Another challenge is making electric vehicles affordable for a wider range of consumers. While the cost of EVs has decreased, it is still higher than traditional combustion engine cars.

    Continued advancements in battery technology and economies of scale in production can contribute to further cost reductions, making electric vehicles more accessible to a broader audience.

    Additionally, supply chain disruptions and the energy crisis in Europe pose challenges to automakers in meeting the increasing demand for electric vehicles.

    Resolving these supply chain bottlenecks and ensuring a stable supply of critical components will be crucial for BMW and other manufacturers to ramp up production and meet their aggressive sales targets.

    BMW’s commitment

    Despite the challenges, BMW remains committed to its electrification strategy. The company aims to achieve 50% electric vehicle sales of its overall total by the end of the decade.

    Mertl said the business’ margins for combustion engine and all-electric cars would not reach parity before 2026, due to the higher costs associated with new battery technologies.

    He added the carmaker would keep its pledge to sell three million vehicles by 2030 with an 8-10 per cent margin in its automotive segment.

    To support this goal, BMW is launching its Neue Klasse vehicle platform specifically for electric vehicles in 2025. This platform will serve as the foundation for the company’s next-generation EVs, offering improved range, performance, and affordability.

    BMW is not alone in its pursuit of electric mobility. Other automakers, including Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz, are also investing heavily in electric vehicles and expanding their electric vehicle lineups.

    An electrifying future

    The shift towards electric vehicles represents a significant milestone in the automotive industry’s journey towards a more sustainable future.

    Factors such as technological advancements, expanding charging infrastructure, and cost reductions contribute to the growing popularity of electric vehicles.

    However, challenges such as the expansion of the charging network and ensuring affordability for a wider audience remain.

    Despite these challenges, BMW and other automakers are investing in electrification and developing innovative solutions to meet the demands of a changing market.

    Whitepaper

