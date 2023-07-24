Sign in to continue reading

Register for free to become a member and enjoy access to all CFO content.

Member benefits:

  • Unlimited access to all content
  • Join a global community of finance leaders
  • Exclusive invites to Roundtables, Webinars and Workshops
  • Access to industry benchmarks and reports

Register below, or sign-in if already a member

Register for free Sign in

close

Risk & Economy

Digital Transformation

Strategy & Operations

Advertise with us

    Information

    Banking » Funding » US CFOs leverage global IPO surge

    US CFOs leverage global IPO surge

    Amidst a global IPO boom, US CFOs are presented with a unique opportunity for growth and expansion, leveraging the robust IPO market trends

    Author Date published July 24, 2023 Categories

    The second quarter of 2023 has seen a significant surge in global IPO activity, according to EY’s Global IPO Trends report.

    The report reveals that the number of IPOs globally has increased by 14% compared to the same period last year, with proceeds rising by 20%.

    This surge is driven by a combination of factors, including strong investor appetite, high liquidity, and favourable market conditions.

    “Against the backdrop of a divergent global economy and unpredictable geopolitical landscape, some stock markets are reaching a long-time high and enjoying low volatility,” says Paul Go, EY’s Global IPO leader.

    “Certain theme-centric sectors such as technology and clean energy are signalling an upswing in IPO activity. Large, well-established companies are demonstrating enduring resilience, while growth narratives with more realistic and acceptable valuation are becoming more receptive by the market.”

    Go says companies should prepare now to be “IPO-ready” for any forthcoming windows.

    The technology sector has been at the forefront of the current IPO boom, accounting for 20% of the total IPOs and 28% of the total proceeds. This trend reflects the increasing importance of digital transformation and the growing influence of technology companies in the global economy.

    US market: A beacon of opportunity for CFOs

    For US CFOs, this global trend presents a unique opportunity. The US market has been a significant contributor to the global IPO surge, with the number of IPOs increasing by 15% and proceeds by 22%.

    “After rebounding from a 20-year low, fundraising in Americas experienced substantial growth in Q2, driven by a mega spin-off and other larger[1]sized IPOs,” EY’s report said.

    In total, the US led the global IPO market in terms of deal numbers and proceeds. The technology sector was the most active, contributing 28% of the total IPOs.

    The healthcare sector followed closely, contributing 21% of the total IPOs. This growth has been driven by a combination of factors, including a robust economy, strong investor confidence, and a favourable regulatory environment.

    The report highlights the role of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) in driving this growth. SPACs have become an increasingly popular route for companies to go public, offering a faster and more flexible alternative to traditional IPOs.

    SPACs accounted for 34% of the total US IPOs and 30% of the total proceeds in the second quarter of 2023.

    For CFOs, this trend presents an opportunity to accelerate growth and expansion plans.

    Copy: Deloitte CFO Survey: 2023 Q2
    Infogram

     

    Challenges and strategies for CFOs

    Despite the promising trends, CFOs face several challenges in navigating the IPO landscape. These include managing the complexities of the IPO process, ensuring regulatory compliance, and maintaining investor confidence.

    To address these challenges, CFOs need to adopt a strategic approach. This includes conducting thorough due diligence, developing a robust IPO strategy, and building strong relationships with investors.

    The report also emphasizes the importance of digital transformation in the IPO process. CFOs need to leverage technology to streamline the IPO process, improve efficiency, and enhance transparency.

    This includes using advanced analytics to gain insights into investor behaviour, leveraging blockchain technology to improve security and transparency, and adopting artificial intelligence to automate routine tasks.

    The road ahead: Navigating the IPO landscape

    Looking ahead, the report predicts that the IPO market will remain robust in the second half of 2023, driven by strong investor appetite and favourable market conditions.

    However, CFOs need to be mindful of potential risks, including market volatility, regulatory changes, and geopolitical uncertainties.

    For US CFOs, the key to success lies in leveraging the opportunities presented by the IPO surge while effectively managing the associated risks. This requires a strategic approach, a focus on digital transformation, and a commitment to building strong relationships with investors.

    The global IPO surge presents a unique opportunity for US CFOs to drive growth and expansion. By leveraging the robust market trends and adopting a strategic approach, CFOs can navigate the IPO landscape and achieve their growth objectives.

     

    Was this article helpful?

    Comments are closed.

    Join a global community of senior CFO leaders, and access the latest analysis and reports

    Whitepaper

    Related Articles

    Friend or foe: will Chat-GPT elevate the finance function?
    Automation

    Friend or foe: will Chat-GPT elevate the finance function?

    3m Siyamtanda Capa
    Strategic leadership: the key to CFOs navigating banking volatility?
    Banking

    Strategic leadership: the key to CFOs navigating banking volatility?

    4m Siyamtanda Capa
    FX volatility calls for stronger cash management strategies to reduce impact on earnings
    Banking

    FX volatility calls for stronger cash management strategies to reduce impac...

    4m Siyamtanda Capa
    Breaking the mould: how US CFOs are embracing crypto
    CFO and Technology

    Breaking the mould: how US CFOs are embracing crypto

    4m The CFO
    Fed hike still on the cards despite banking sector stress, experts say
    Banking

    Fed hike still on the cards despite banking sector stress, experts say

    4m Siyamtanda Capa
    Key trends that will reshape finance in 2023
    Automation

    Key trends that will reshape finance in 2023

    5m The CFO
    CFOs must play a crucial role in the fight against cyberattacks
    Banking

    CFOs must play a crucial role in the fight against cyberattacks

    5m Liz Salecka
    Balancing the books: A guide to smart budgeting and spend management
    Digital Transformation

    Balancing the books: A guide to smart budgeting and spend management

    6m Kloo