Sign in to continue reading

Register for free to become a member and enjoy access to all CFO content.

Member benefits:

  • Unlimited access to all content
  • Join a global community of finance leaders
  • Exclusive invites to Roundtables, Webinars and Workshops
  • Access to industry benchmarks and reports

Register below, or sign-in if already a member

Register for free Sign in

close

Risk & Economy

Digital Transformation

Strategy & Operations

Advertise with us

    Information

    Strategy & Operations » Leadership & Management » The transformative journey of the modern CFO

    The transformative journey of the modern CFO

    Ali Firoozi, CFO of The PAC Group, says CFOs must persistently adapt, harness technological advancements, and nurture proficient communication abilities, thereby guaranteeing the prosperity of their organisations within the ever-changing and intricate business milieu

    Author CFO Date published June 29, 2023 Categories

    CFO

    Over the past two decades, the role of the CFO has experienced a profound transformation, propelled by technological advancements, changing business dynamics, and increased expectations from stakeholders.

    Once primarily focused on financial management and compliance, the modern CFO now plays a pivotal role in driving strategic decision-making and ensuring sustainable growth.

    This article delves into five key changes that have shaped the role of the CFO, highlighting their expanding responsibilities and the critical impact they have on organisational success.

    1. From financial steward to strategic partner

    The modern CFO has transcended their traditional role as a mere financial steward.

    Today, they are recognised as a strategic partner who collaborates closely with the CEO and other C-suite executives.

    This strategic shift allows CFOs to contribute to long-term planning, formulate business strategies, and assess opportunities for growth.

    A study conducted by McKinsey & Company found that CFOs are now actively involved in driving growth agendas, influencing corporate strategies, and shaping investment decisions.

    2. Embracing technological advancements

    Technological advancements have revolutionized the financial landscape, and CFOs have had to adapt to this digital transformation.

    Automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics have become integral tools for CFOs to enhance financial analysis, improve operational efficiency, and drive informed decision-making.

    According to a survey conducted by Accenture, 82% of CFOs believe that technology will fundamentally change the way they operate, with many investing in AI and automation to streamline processes and gain deeper insights.

    Ali Firoozi
    Ali Firoozi, CFO, The PAC Group

    3. Broadened scope of responsibilities

    The role of the CFO has expanded beyond traditional financial functions, encompassing a wider range of strategic responsibilities.

    Today’s CFOs actively participate in risk management, corporate governance, investor relations, and sustainability initiatives.

    They are responsible for identifying and mitigating risks while ensuring compliance with ever-evolving regulations.

    A survey conducted by Deloitte highlights that 84% of CFOs have experienced an increase in their responsibilities beyond finance over the past decade.

    4. Focus on value creation

    Modern CFOs are increasingly focused on value creation for their organisations.

    They go beyond financial reporting and analysis to identify opportunities for revenue growth, cost optimization, and capital allocation.

    By leveraging their financial acumen and insights, CFOs contribute to improving profitability and shareholder value.

    A study by EY indicates that 71% of CFOs are actively involved in identifying and pursuing new revenue streams, reinforcing their role as strategic value creators.

    5. Enhanced investor relations and communication

    As the interface between the organisation and external stakeholders, CFOs now play a critical role in investor relations and communication.

    They are responsible for articulating the financial performance, strategic direction, and risk management practices of their companies to shareholders, analysts, and regulatory bodies.

    Effective communication skills, transparency, and the ability to build trust are paramount for CFOs to maintain strong investor relationships.

    A PwC study revealed that 84% of investors believe CFOs should be the primary communicator of financial results and strategic plans.

    Conclusion

    The role of the modern CFO has undergone a remarkable evolution over the past 20 years. From a finance-focused function to a strategic partner and catalyst for change, CFOs now contribute significantly to organizational success.

    By embracing technology, broadening their scope of responsibilities, and driving value creation, CFOs play a crucial role in shaping the future of their companies.

     

     

     

     

     

    Was this article helpful?

    Comments are closed.

    Join a global community of senior CFO leaders, and access the latest analysis and reports

    Whitepaper

    Related Articles

    CFOs: It can get lonely at the top
    Leadership & Management

    CFOs: It can get lonely at the top

    1d The CFO
    How Who Gives A Crap's CFO went from cricket bats to balance sheets
    Leadership & Management

    How Who Gives A Crap's CFO went from cricket bats to balance sheets

    3d Siyamtanda Capa
    Developing a CFO mindset for transformation
    Leadership & Management

    Developing a CFO mindset for transformation

    6d Charlie Wagstaff
    Toying with numbers: Toikido CFO’s strategic playbook for success
    Business Partnering

    Toying with numbers: Toikido CFO’s strategic playbook for success

    2w Rachael King
    Redefining the role of the CFO in the age of digital transformation
    Leadership & Management

    Redefining the role of the CFO in the age of digital transformation

    2w Christoph Ott , CFO, Dizmo
    Is business transformation leading to CFO burnout?
    Leadership & Management

    Is business transformation leading to CFO burnout?

    2w Sammie Eastwood
    CFO-CEO synergy: Navigating the blurred boundaries 
    Leadership & Management

    CFO-CEO synergy: Navigating the blurred boundaries 

    3w Siyamtanda Capa
    Reshaping business resilience: CFOs as architects of sustainable growth
    Leadership & Management

    Reshaping business resilience: CFOs as architects of sustainable growth

    4w Siyamtanda Capa