close

Risk & Economy

Digital Transformation

Strategy & Operations

    Information

    Strategy & Operations » Leadership & Management » Navigating the complex web of financial decision-making

    Navigating the complex web of financial decision-making

    CFO are finding it increasingly challenging to make the proper pricing and costing decisions due to a host of factors, and Julie Neal director at management consultancy, Vendigital discusses how to mitigate the risks

    Author Director Date published May 10, 2023 Categories

    CFOs and other board-level executives believe that increased complexity makes it harder to make suitable costing and pricing decisions at the right time, adding significant risk.

    Research conducted by management consultancy, Vendigital, with 201 C-suite executives, including CFOs and Financial Directors, at UK-based companies, has revealed that 84% of respondents believe that it has become more challenging to make the right decisions over the past year due to the need to weigh up complex considerations. However, only 1% of respondents said it had become less challenging.

    Julie Neal director at Vendigital

    The main reason for the increased complexity was ‘cost volatility’, affecting commodities such as power supplies, fuel, raw materials, and other goods. The ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainty climate, primarily due to the war in Ukraine and high inflation, means cost unpredictability will remain.

    Cost volatility is a destabilising factor, especially for finance teams, impacting their ability to make the right decisions at the right time. However, before the pandemic, costs were much more predictable, making strategy setting concerning pricing, for example, a less risky process.

    Along with cost volatility, the respondents identified several factors making boardroom decision-making more complex and challenging, including global supply shortages, depleted cash reserves, and shifting consumer demands.

    Combined with the prevailing uncertainty, this diversity of factors creates a web of complexity for CFOs and other decision-makers.

    Top of the list of decisions that CFOs and other C-suite executives find the most challenging in the current climate are ‘pricing decisions’ – i.e., knowing whether to absorb cost increases or pass them on to customers or deciding to reduce prices to drive market share.

    Stayin ahead of the curve is crucial

    In a challenging macroeconomic climate, with rising interest rates and high inflation, knowing how to remain competitive without allowing costs to erode margins is an essential priority for all senior-level executives.

    Almost half – 49% – of board-level executives felt their decisions had been skewed in favour of short-term considerations over the past year, suggesting that they have been less focused on long-term objectives. One in five (22%) respondents said they had been stuck in ‘fire-fighting mode’ over the past year.

    A balancing act

    While some CFOs and other board-level executives understandably feel that cost volatility and demand uncertainty have given them little choice but to focus on short-term considerations over the past year, long-term decisions may have been side-lined due to a lack of visibility. In some cases, this could be resolved by adopting more reliable industry-specific data-based systems.

    The research also revealed that data trust is a significant issue for board-level executives. Only one in five (21%) said they trust the business information they are using to inform their strategic decisions. The remaining 79% of respondents said they trust their data only sometimes.

    Without complete data trust, CFOs and other board-level executives are flying blind. In today’s complex, highly competitive and ever-changing world, businesses with access to accurate and reliable data-based models will be best placed to mitigate risks and exploit opportunities.

    Vendigital is an award-winning UK top 20 management consultancy and delivers data-led accelerated cost transformation by combining multi-disciplinary consulting expertise and its proprietary digital platform to achieve measurable and sustainable client cost reductions.

     

     

     

    Comments are closed.

    Join a global community of senior CFO leaders, and access the latest analysis and reports

    Whitepaper

    Related Articles

    Cash transformation: Relating cost management to customer value
    Leadership & Management

    Cash transformation: Relating cost management to customer value

    1w Peter Spence
    Attracting talent in finance: Are CFOs doing enough?
    Leadership & Management

    Attracting talent in finance: Are CFOs doing enough?

    1w Siyamtanda Capa
    Running the extra mile: how Brahma Sanil’s endurance mindset helps outpace the competition
    Leadership & Management

    Running the extra mile: how Brahma Sanil’s endurance mindset helps outpace ...

    2w Siyamtanda Capa
    In the wake of the mass tech layoffs, a change in growth mindset is needed
    C-suite Communication

    In the wake of the mass tech layoffs, a change in growth mindset is needed

    3w Tamsin Ashmore
    Navigating the high-turnover CFO job market: Essential soft skills for success
    Leadership & Management

    Navigating the high-turnover CFO job market: Essential soft skills for succ...

    3w The CFO
    Redefining corporate behaviours for long-term success: A CFO’s role
    Leadership & Management

    Redefining corporate behaviours for long-term success: A CFO’s role

    1m The CFO
    How technology is changing the skills finance leaders need to thrive
    CFO and Technology

    How technology is changing the skills finance leaders need to thrive

    1m David Green
    Mars Wrigley’s CFO on championing the switch to paper-based packaging
    ESG

    Mars Wrigley’s CFO on championing the switch to paper-based packaging

    1m The CFO