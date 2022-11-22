The CFO Executive Dialogue – 2023 Gathering

The senior finance community will come together at the CFO Executive Dialogue on the March 2, 2023, to collaboratively lay the groundwork for how businesses can create financial resilience capable of withstanding the recessionary pressures on the horizon.

An expected 600+ senior finance leaders from multiple industries across Europe, the UK, and Ireland are set to participate in this online gathering as they unite to take action to bolster their company’s financial health during times of economic upheaval.

The most influential minds in the industry, including CFO of Volkswagen Auto Europa Marko Sebastian, will be delivering an in-depth strategy for, fostering a winning relationship with the CEO and board based on trust, collaboration, and a shared view on how to move the company forward.

Earlier this year, an attendee at the CFO Executive Dialogue UK in October shared that these gatherings “attempt to get ahead of change by providing a best practice roadmap from informed subject matter experts to help CFOs and their organisations manage this change”.

Attendees of the CFO Executive Dialogue in October left with strategic advice from Dr. Neil Blake, chief economist EMEA, global head of forecasting and analytics at CBRE, during his keynote speech, where he told onlookers that “every crisis is different but what we are seeing at the moment, is a global phenomenon” and stressed the importance of businesses to focus on the lessons they learned from the pandemic to build a recovery plan to minimise losses.

The CFO Executive Dialogue provides a place for senior finance leaders to connect, collaborate, and access intelligence on the most pressing challenges and improve efficiency and effectiveness through the adoption of financial technology within the industry.

Key takeaways for senior finance leaders will include: