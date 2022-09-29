CFO Executive Dialogue: Boost your organisation’s resilience amid the economic turmoil and political upheaval

Rising inflation, the Russia-Ukraine war, and prolonged supply chain disruptions, are all fuelling market volatility and economic uncertainty, leaving finance leaders steer their businesses through the myriad of headwinds.

The CFO Executive Dialogue offers finance leaders the chance to collaborate constructively in intimate groups to build roadmaps that manage challenges brought on by the evolving economic landscape and capitalise on new opportunities.

Join us on October 13 to create the connections and generate the ideas you need to drive your finance function forward through innovation realisation.

The programme will exhibit scene setters from influential UK leaders, followed by carefully curated interactive digital incubators offering live engagements that deliver guidelines and practical tools to drive the finance function forward.

Agenda highlights:

Strategic forecasting: How inflation might unfold over the next three years?

Navigating through inflation, volatile markets, the Ukraine war, disruptive supply chains and the great resignation have become high priorities for CFOs and finance leaders. In this session we will discuss how to alter your organisation’s strategy and devise a framework to adapt your operations in times of uncertainty? Dr Neil Blake, Chief Economist EMEA, Global Head of Forecasting and Analytics at CBRE, who boasts over thirty years’ experience of economic analysis and forecasting will guide you through the macroeconomic trends we are seeing to navigate the impending recession and build long-term business resilience.

ISSB’s Consolidation of the ESG reporting framework: What you need to know

Sustainability reporting has commenced with proposed amendments set out by the IFRS Sustainability Standards. The role of the CFO in steering ESG going forward will be critical. Nasrin Moola, Director, ESG Reporting and Assurance at KPMG will take attendees through the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) proposed framework and guide you through some of the changes which may be required to effectively implement the reforms.

Discussion points:

How to take general and climate related requirements into account?

How do I prepare my sustainability related financial information in accordance with sustainability-related financial reporting standards which are currently being developed by ISSB?

Do I have emergency plans to defend my organisation against Climate Change litigation?

Adopting data-centric planning to transform finance workflows toward a future autonomous state

The challenge for the CFO is that the finance function has a siloed mentality when their team is too stuck in old processes. CFOs need to update their financial data structure to get the right reporting of the business to make decisions. Naomi Hill VP Finance, CFO Europe, Middle East and Africa at IBM will discuss the importance for finance professionals to leverage on data-driven information to reduce costs, optimise cash and fuel growth by taking the lead in driving analytics throughout the business.

Discussion points: