On October 25, The CFO and the Blenheim Chalcot Centre for GenAI Innovation welcomed a group of senior finance professionals to discuss the role and potential applications of GenAI in finance teams.

The event featured presentations from Kloo, Hive Learning, Delfy, and QuickAction, each highlighting their unique AI-powered solutions and the transformative potential of AI in the finance function.

AI has direct applications in finance

The evening began with Kloo setting the tone by demonstrating how AI can be directly incorporated into financial workflows with their AI-powered accounts payable solution. This introduction led to a wider conversation about AI’s transformative impact on a sector once ruled by manual processes.

The discussion touched on various applications, from automating accounts payable and streamlining month-end procedures to enhancing strategic activities like risk assessment and decision-making. The message was unequivocal: AI has evolved from a general-purpose technology to a core tool specifically designed to meet the unique needs of finance teams.

Data-secure AI is here

Data security issues have long been a stumbling block for the adoption of AI in corporate settings. Recognising this, Delfy and QuickActions used the platform to address these concerns.

Their solutions use Large Language Models (LLMs) to offer advanced functionalities while prioritising data protection. By achieving this balance between technological innovation and data security, they are setting a new standard. They demonstrated how businesses can integrate AI into their day-to-day operations without sacrificing data privacy, thus removing one of the significant barriers to AI adoption in the financial sector.

Closing the AI skill gap

As data-secure AI tools become more readily available for B2B applications, a new challenge has emerged: the AI skill gap within organisations. Hive Learning tackled this issue head-on by showcasing their ability to generate learning and development courses with AI, effectively upskilling teams instantly.

In this context, AI takes on a multi-layered role. It serves as an educational tool that can either impart AI skills to team members or facilitate their transition to new AI software, all through AI-generated L&D content. This not only slashes the time and resources traditionally allocated to L&D initiatives but also enables companies to maintain agility and proficiency in emerging AI technologies.

The larger implications

The ultimate takeaway from the evening was that AI is more than just a tool. CFOs and senior finance leaders should view AI as a comprehensive solution capable of addressing a range of challenges, from operational efficiency to workforce development. This multi-faceted utility of AI signifies its growing importance in the evolving landscape of business.

Future directions

The event culminated in a discussion that emphasised the necessity of shared learning and collaboration in the fast-paced world of AI. As AI technologies become an increasingly integral part of our professional lives, the need for ongoing education and cooperative engagements such as this roundtable becomes ever more critical. This event not only provided a platform for exploring AI’s potential in finance but also offered valuable insights that will undoubtedly influence the future direction of financial operations and strategy.

In closing, the CFO Roundtable event served as a microcosm of the broader dialogues that are shaping the financial industry. As AI continues to disrupt and redefine the norms, such collective discussions become invaluable in guiding us through the complexities and opportunities that lie ahead.

