close

Risk & Economy

Digital Transformation

Strategy & Operations

CFO Executive Dialogue October 2023

Advertise with us

    Information

    Risk & Economy » Climate change » BT Group’s strategic alliance with SAP

    BT Group's strategic alliance with SAP

    Through the SAP Sustainability Data Exchange, BT Group and SAP are piloting a path towards standardised carbon accounting

    Author Date published October 27, 2023 Categories

    In a landscape where 87% of total global commerce is steered by SAP customers, BT Group’s alliance with SAP isn’t just a venture, it’s a statement. The adoption of SAP S/4HANA Finance marks not merely a technological transition for BT Group, but a stride into a realm where actionable insights dictate the pace and trajectory of financial strategies.

    The collaboration began simmering back in 2019, setting the stage for a multi-dimensional partnership that burgeoned beyond finance, encapsulating procurement, workforce management, and a shared vision for sustainability. The SAP S/4HANA Finance deployment is a cornerstone of BT Group’s ‘Making Finance Brilliant’ initiative, dovetailing seamlessly with its ambition to bolster operational efficiencies and enrich the colleague experience.

    The narrative of this partnership is also intertwined with a broader sustainability ethos. Through the SAP Sustainability Data Exchange, BT Group and SAP are piloting a path towards standardised carbon accounting, a stride towards transparent sustainability reporting and a robust mechanism to tackle Scope 3 emissions.

    The integration of technology in carbon accounting operations is a critical step towards achieving more accurate and accessible emissions data, which in turn is vital for meeting sustainability goals. Various emerging solutions are making strides in carbon accounting. For example, a solution named “Tomorrow” focuses on Electricity Carbon Footprint Measurement??.

    Johnson Controls and Persefoni are also among the leading companies in the carbon accounting sector, offering hardware, software, and professional services to aid companies in better understanding and managing their carbon emissions?.

    This initiative echoes a broader industry trend where technology suppliers are playing a pivotal role in advancing carbon accounting operations. A notable case in point is Salesforce, a major enterprise, retooling its carbon accounting to offer a broad range of cloud software and services for better carbon management.

    “The last couple of years have shown the necessity of being able to move fast and be agile to changing circumstances without disrupting either the customer or colleague experience,” said Jay Doshi, managing director of Corporate Units, Digital at BT Group, as he reflected on the agility the new SAP deployment brings.

    The alliance also underscores the essence of agility and innovation in today’s business operations. With a suite of SAP cloud applications, BT Group is not merely streamlining its financial processes but is also creating a fertile ground for future innovation. The SAP cloud suite, including the SAP Ariba procurement platform and SAP SuccessFactors, is a testament to the expansive vision of this partnership, setting a precedent for how businesses can traverse the digital transformation journey with a well-rounded, strategic approach.

    “With immediate savings, and wider benefits in productivity and performance, our services can scale to meet and deliver against BT Group’s transformation ambitions,” said Ryan Poggi, managing director of SAP UKI.

    The reverberations of this strategic alliance echo beyond the immediate operational enhancements. It’s a blueprint for how enterprises can become intelligent entities, capable of navigating the complex business terrains with data-driven insights and a sustainable ethos at their core.

    In conclusion, BT Group’s digital transformation, powered by SAP’s suite of solutions, is a narrative of how adaptive strategies and technological innovation can fuel not just business growth, but a sustainable and insightful operational framework that stands resilient amidst the shifting business paradigms.

    Share
    Was this article helpful?

    Comments are closed.

    Join a global community of senior CFO leaders, and access the latest analysis and reports

    Whitepaper

    Related Articles

    From functional excellence to strategic execution
    Climate change

    From functional excellence to strategic execution

    6d Peter Spence
    Beyond CSRD: CFOs at the helm of regulatory adaptation
    Climate change

    Beyond CSRD: CFOs at the helm of regulatory adaptation

    3w Adi Gaskell
    Navigating the intersection of finance and sustainability: Mauro Cozzi Q&A
    Climate change

    Navigating the intersection of finance and sustainability: Mauro Cozzi Q&A

    4w Rachael King
    In pursuit of B-Corp status
    Climate change

    In pursuit of B-Corp status

    1m Sammie Eastwood
    CFO Blueprint: Constructing a sustainable supply chain
    Climate change

    CFO Blueprint: Constructing a sustainable supply chain

    1m Rachael King
    Why sustainability programs should be top-of-mind for finance leaders
    Climate change

    Why sustainability programs should be top-of-mind for finance leaders

    2m The CFO
    Private investment ESG: An emerging force in capital markets
    Climate change

    Private investment ESG: An emerging force in capital markets

    3m Carolyn Campbell , Managing Partner and Co-Founder
    UK's Governance Code revamp: Key insights for CFOs
    Climate change

    UK's Governance Code revamp: Key insights for CFOs

    3m Pete Carvill