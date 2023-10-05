Navigating the saturated tech market: A strategic guide for CFOs

In the rapidly evolving landscape of business technology, CFOs find themselves in a

challenging position where there is an increasing amount of pressure. With the average small to mid-sized company using 137 SaaS applications – according to the SaaS Trends 2020 Report by Blissfully – getting to grips with new technology is only the first hurdle.

As the pace of technological change accelerates, with companies updating applications with new features or interfaces regularly, CFOs are tasked with the daunting responsibility of constantly keeping up.

The responsibilities of the CFO also depend on business size and resourcing. Nick Longden, chief revenue officer at AccountsIQ explains that “when it comes to technology decisions, many businesses won’t have their own internal CTO, and, therefore, the choice of technology often lands on the CFO’s plate.”

Where the traditional role of the CFO has been to lead the finance function, the increasing burden of compliance, and taking on responsibility for IT and reviewing legal contracts among others, are all adding to the CFO’s workload.

“If you haven’t got specialist roles in the business because you’re not big enough, all of these additional responsibilities now tend to fall under the remit of finance managers.”

This can make it difficult to find the time to evaluate the potential return on investment of different software solutions and to understand how they can best be leveraged to enhance financial operations.

Strategic investments

For CFOs, another added pressure is keeping the business afloat amid economic uncertainty. Longden explains that having access to good financial reporting is crucial, enabling CFOs to predict future cash flow in budgeting scenarios without having to get too involved in the detail of data processing.

“A lot of CFOs do tend to, unfortunately, still get involved in analysing data via Excel spreadsheets, but the right technology can take that away,” states Longden.

Whilst over 90% of CFOs plan to increase investment in finance technology, concerningly only 30% of projects succeed, according to the Finance Technology Report by Gartner. But if the business gets it right from the plethora of software applications available, it could mean a high ROI and a streamlining of processes.

In order to successfully implement the right applications, Longden says managing expectations and conducting market research on whether the service is fit for purpose is crucial.

Longden stresses that, although the right technology is important, the supplier is also a key element. “You need someone who’s got good service levels, because you need to work with them throughout the course of the project and beyond. Once a technology has been implemented, there is, potentially, still a certain amount of support that is needed on an ongoing basis.”

Streamlining processes

With 75% of AccountsIQ customers coming from SMEs, the AccountsIQ software is for businesses that have “outgrown” entry-level products and need a bit more horsepower on their accounting solution.

Hibernia, a real estate investment trust, chose AccountsIQ to handle its complex property accounting and financial management across all its subsidiaries. “The structure of the coding framework in AccountsIQ is extremely flexible and saves us so much time when preparing our external financial reports,” said Nicholas Treanor, Financial Controller at Hibernia.

“We have added seven or eight entities since implementing AccountsIQ and we simply replicate the original model for each new subsidiary. It is a very uncomplicated approach and a time-saving solution for group companies.”

From an efficiency point-of-view, AccountsIQ has saved Hibernia one weeks’ worth of work a month, allowing employees to do more added value tasks. The software is also integrated with two other business systems – electronic document management system Kefron and a property management database called Landmark.

“From an efficiency and a control perspective, these integrations save us so much time and reduce the risk of human error. AccountsIQ’s ability to integrate with other Cloud or non-Cloud business systems has been very useful to us,” says Treanor.

Being selective

Ultimately, in order to try and navigate the saturated technology market, Longden advises CFOs to look at the pain points within the business, rather than trying to keep up with every new piece of software.

“It’s probably almost impossible, in my view, to try and keep up with everything,” he comments. “Look at the current pieces of technology that you use in your business and identify whether that technology is helping you with those pain points.”

Whilst technology has made things a lot easier for CFOs to report on, Longden explains that it is still the job of the CFO to narrate, interpret and analyse that information.

“Look at the where the business is going in the next two to three years, and concentrate on keeping yourself aware of the solutions that address your business needs. Not every business needs every piece of technology. It only needs the right ones.”